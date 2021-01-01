National Pingtung University of Science and Technology (NPUST) has announced that it hit the top spot in Taiwan and fourth in Asia on this year’s listing of the world’s most sustainable universities.
The university remained No. 1 in Taiwan for the seventh consecutive year, and was listed among the greenest universities internationally, the UI GreenMetric World University Rankings showed.
In the latest global rankings, NPUST reached No. 31, up from No. 37 in 2019, while it moved up two places in the Asia rankings, from No. 6 in 2019.
The university attributed its rankings to efforts to improve campus infrastructure and waste disposal.
“To save energy, the school this year replaced lighting on campus and in classrooms with LED lighting, while older air-conditioners were replaced by variable-frequency models,” NPUST Office of General Affairs head Chang Chin-lung (張金龍) said in a statement on Wednesday last week.
“Solar panels were also installed on campus to increase reliance on green energy,” Chang added.
Following NPUST in the national rankings — and placing among the top 100 out of 912 universities worldwide — were National Chi Nan University, Da-Yeh University, National Cheng Keng University, Chaoyang University of Technology, National Yunlin University of Science and Technology and Nanhua University Taiwan.
The rankings were based on six criteria: setting and infrastructure, energy and climate change, waste, water, transportation and education, the GreenMetric Web site said.
The top five universities in the global ranking were Wageningen University and Research in the Netherlands; the University of Oxford, University of Nottingham, and Nottingham Trent University in the UK; and the University of California, Davis.
Universitas Indonesia in 2010 started the sustainable university rankings and began providing the results of online surveys on the sustainability, conditions and environmental policies of universities around the world.
