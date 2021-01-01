Doctors urge proper dress, vigilance during cold spell

Doctors are urging older people and those with a history of cardiopulmonary disease to dress warmly and monitor their health after reports of several deaths resulting from the current cold front.

The Chiayi County Fire Department was called on Wednesday morning after family members found an 80-year-old woman not breathing in their home in Budai Township (布袋).

The woman was not hospitalized because she showed no vital signs when firefighters arrived, the fire department said.

She might have died due to complications associated with a chronic disease, the family said.

Older people and those with chronic conditions should take extra care to stay warm, especially protecting their necks, said Wu Tung-han (吳東翰), a physician in the Department of Thoracic Medicine at Ching Sheng Hospital in Chiayi County.

Keeping the neck warm can decrease the likelihood of an asthma attack or a pulmonary obstruction, Wu added.

Chiayi County often has heavy air pollution in winter and people should wear masks, Wu said, adding that people with chronic conditions should regularly take their medication.

The Changhua County Fire Department was called on Wednesday by the family of a 67-year-old man in Yuanlin Township (員林).

The early morning call said that the man was not breathing, and that the family thought he had experienced a heart attack, the fire department said.

The man was rushed to an emergency room, where he was later declared dead, although the hospital said that the drop in temperature was not definitively the cause of death.

Heart attacks tend to occur in winter, because contact with cold air causes blood vessels to suddenly contract, said Chu Chien-tung (朱建統), vice dean of Hung Jen Hospital in Yuanlin.

Those with hypertension, hyperglycemia or hyperlipidemia, and those who smoke, should dress warmly and be wary of sudden fluctuations in temperature, Chu said, adding that these conditions leave people prone to arteriosclerosis, putting them at high risk.