Taiwan is not at high risk of community infections, despite the emergence of its first domestic case of COVID-19 in eight months and a virus variant from the UK last month, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday.
On New Year’s Eve, the center reported two new imported cases of COVID-19.
Case No. 799 is a Briton in his 70s who entered Taiwan on Dec. 18 to visit relatives, the center said.
Photo: CNA
He began to show symptoms while in home quarantine, but had not come into close contact with anyone, it added.
Case No. 800 is an Indian in his 20s who entered Taiwan on Dec. 15 for business, the center said, adding that he tested positive for COVID-19 upon completing the quarantine, but contact tracing was not needed.
Among 21 imported cases from the UK being checked for the new variant, cases No. 791 and No. 792 were found to have the new variant, which is believed to be 70 percent more transmissible, said Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC’s spokesperson.
Photo: CNA
Prior to yesterday’s briefing at the center, 13 cities and counties had announced that they would encourage New Year’s Eve revelers to celebrate at home by organizing livestreaming concerts, sunrises and flag raisings, or by postponing events.
People were still being invited to attend New Year’s Eve concerts in Taipei, as well as Hsinchu, Penghu, Taitung, Yunlin, Kinmen and Lienchiang counties.
Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said that the city had reduced the audience in the Taipei City Hall Plaza to 40,000 from 80,000.
Photo: Fang Pin-chao, Taipei Times
“Taiwan has yet to show any evidence of community infection, and we should not let irrational fear guide how we make decisions on such matters,” he said.
Asked whether such concerts might compromise the government’s disease prevention efforts, Chuang said that the people who had close contact with case No. 771 — the first locally transmitted case since April 12 — all tested negative.
The two people infected with the variant have not entered local communities: one was hospitalized upon arrival and the other had symptoms in home quarantine, he added.
“People might be concerned that these cases could lead to community infections, but the evidence so far shows that the risk of people contracting COVID-19 in the community remains very low,” Chuang said.
Before holding New Year’s Eve events as planned, local government officials were told to consider whether they had adequate disease prevention measures in place, including providing hand sanitizer and disinfectant, disinfecting public restrooms frequently, not selling food or beverages, registering participants’ real names and ensuring that attendees carry cellphones.
As many cities and counties decided to livestream New Year’s Eve concerts, the Taiwan Railways Administration said that it cut additional trains scheduled for yesterday from 36 to 24.
The agency said that it focused on transporting 40,000 people to A-mei’s (阿妹) New Year’s Eve concert in Taitung.
BAFFLING CASE: Case No. 790 tested negative for IgM and positive for IgG, indicating that a second positive was probably from his August infection, not a new one The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday announced two imported cases of COVID-19 in arrivals from the Philippines and the US. Each provided a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test result before boarding a flight to Taiwan and neither showed COVID-19 symptoms, the center said. Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC’s spokesperson, said that one of the cases is a Filipino in his 30s who arrived for work on Dec. 14. The man stayed at a centralized quarantine facility after arrival and tested positive in a mandatory test before his quarantine ended on Sunday, Chuang said. The
Seven foreign professionals, including a translator from the UK, have gained approval for naturalization without surrendering their original citizenship, the Ministry of the Interior said yesterday. The seven people have special qualifications in the fields of education, technology, economics, medicine and agriculture, the ministry said in a statement. British national Peter Whittle, a resident of Taiwan for more than 35 years, has made significant contributions to the country, most notably in the field of Chinese-to-English translation and as an English-language consultant for various government agencies, the ministry said. Over the years, Whittle has helped bridge communications between the international community
CHECKING IT TWICE: All four people presented negative COVID-19 test results before boarding their flights, but all but one reported experiencing symptoms after arriving The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported four imported cases of COVID-19, bringing the nation’s total to 780. The new cases involve people arriving from Indonesia, Pakistan, the Philippines and the US, who all presented a negative COVID-19 test result issued within 72 hours of boarding their flight, the center said in a statement. The case from the Philippines is a woman in her 30s who arrived in Taiwan to work on Dec. 10 and was quarantined at a government-designated center, the center said. The woman on Wednesday was tested prior to leaving mandatory 14-day quarantine and the result came back positive
China’s Fuzhou-Pingtan railway is not a military threat to Taiwan, a defense expert said on Saturday as Beijing opened a rail bridge that links Pingtan Island to Fuzhou Province. Pingtan Island is about 130km northwest of Taiwan and the new bridge could reportedly allow train movements between China’s Fuzhou and the island in as little as 35 minutes. Hsu Chih-hsiang (許智翔), a post-doctoral researcher at the Institute for National Defense and Security Research, said that the railway’s economic and political value is greater than its military potential to China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA). Well-utilized railways could greatly benefit an army, as the