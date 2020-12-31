Action urged on migrants’ children

UNDOCUMENTED: A total of 933 children were born to migrants who had illegally quit their jobs, and 240 of them are unaccounted for, a Control Yuan member said

Staff writer, with CNA





The government should take concrete steps to ensure that undocumented babies born to migrant workers receive better care, Control Yuan member Chi Hui-jung (紀惠容) said on Monday.

She made the comments during an inspection tour of the Executive Yuan.

From Jan. 1, 2007, to June 30, 933 babies were born to migrant workers who had illegally left their official place of employment in Taiwan, Chi said, citing her findings.

Of those, 240 remain unaccounted for, she added.

According to the UN’s Convention on the Rights of the Child and Taiwan’s Protection of Children and Youths Welfare and Rights Act (兒童及少年福利與權益保障法), children should be registered immediately after birth, irrespective of the legal status of their parents.

However, many migrant workers do not register their children for fear of being fired, even though labor laws prohibit employers from unilaterally terminating contracts due to pregnancy.

Pregnant migrant workers, especially caregivers for elderly people, are usually dismissed immediately, Chi said.

Some are even forced to pay fees to brokerage firms for the premature termination of their contracts, she said, citing a Control Yuan probe.

Children of migrants must be registered to obtain residency and access government services, such as healthcare and education, she said.

Without registration, migrant parents cannot apply for government subsidies, Chi said.

Of the 720,000 migrant workers in the nation, 383,296, or 54.7 percent, are women, she said, adding that 78 percent of them are of child-bearing age.

However, there are no reports of any migrant worker ever applying for maternity leave or filing complaints with the Ministry of Labor for wrongful dismissal during pregnancy, Chi said.

Even though the government has introduced the 1955 hotline for migrant parents to file pregnancy discrimination complaints, only 20 migrant workers did so from January 2007 to June, Chi said, adding that all of the cases were eventually dropped.

Chi called on government agencies, including the Ministry of Health and Welfare, the National Immigration Agency and the Ministry of Labor, to enforce related laws to ensure that no migrant worker is forced to leave their job due to pregnancy.

She also urged the government to take better care of children born to migrant workers, including ensuring their right to healthcare facilities, social welfare and proper education.