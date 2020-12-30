I Care Biotech is developing new methods for cultivating invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cells, aiming to more effectively assist in the treatment of cancers and autoimmune diseases with fewer side effects.
Immunotherapy is considered better than chemotherapy and target therapy in treating cancers, as it utilizes stem cells to activate the immune systems of patients to attack cancer cells without using excessive medication, the company said.
Stem cells can be sourced from umbilical cord blood, bone marrow or peripheral blood, but collecting stem cells from peripheral blood is considered safer and enables patients to recover sooner, it said.
Photo courtesy of the I Care Biotech
The iNKT cells in peripheral blood have been found to be effective in inhibiting cancer development and regulating immune system functions, making their use in clinical treatment quite promising, but the amount found in the blood is far less than is needed for therapeutic use, I Care Biotech said.
Currently, a patient has to visit a hospital to receive granulocyte colony stimulating factor (G-CSF) injections for five days to stimulate the growth of white blood cells, and must return to the hospital many times for cell collection, the company said.
To accelerate stem cell collection and reduce the patients’ pain, the company is developing techniques that can efficiently separate iNKT cells from blood samples and increase their number in a short time, it said.
The company has introduced from Japan a cell culture liquid that contains human sera, instead of fetal bovine sera commonly used in other cell culture methods, said Lin Kai-hsin (林凱信), a consultant for the company and professor emeritus at National Taiwan University’s Department of Pediatrics.
Using fetal bovine sera risks cross-infection with human blood samples, including the potential danger posed by mad cow disease, he said.
The advantages of iNKT cells were confirmed in only three or four years, thus their uses are mostly still being researched and developed, Lin said.
So far, I Care Biotech’s experiments have not found any negative side effects regarding the therapeutic use of iNKT cells, but no research has been conducted on real patients, he added.
The company’s research goal is to increase the number of iNKT cells in in vitro environments, he said, adding that the cells can be frozen for future use in assisting in the treatment of cancers or autoimmune diseases.
When related techniques mature, the iNKT cells are expected to facilitate the treatment of autoimmune diabetes, multiple sclerosis, autoimmune arthritis, systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as metabolic diseases, such as obesity, glucose intolerance, atherosclerosis and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, the company said.
People who plan to have their stem cells collected by the company must sign a contract and receive physical examinations in advance, it said.
After doctors confirm that their physical condition is good enough, they would receive G-CSF injections for five days before their stem cells are collected, it said.
The company has obtained the Ministry of Health and Welfare’s Good Tissue Practice certificate for its laboratories that handle the samples, it said, adding that the laboratories are also equipped with around-the-clock monitoring systems.
The High Court yesterday sentenced Chang Shu-ching (張淑晶), who leased out rooms in New Taipei City, to nine years and eight months in prison for defrauding tenants. The judges convicted Chang on 23 charges: four counts of fraud, one count of extortion and 18 counts of false accusations against 78 tenants. In the first ruling in 2018, she was sentenced to eight years and two months. While the second ruling can be appealed, if it is upheld, 14 months of the total sentence could be commuted to a fine, which would leave a prison term of eight years and six months. Chang, 51, was
CHECKING IT TWICE: All four people presented negative COVID-19 test results before boarding their flights, but all but one reported experiencing symptoms after arriving The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported four imported cases of COVID-19, bringing the nation’s total to 780. The new cases involve people arriving from Indonesia, Pakistan, the Philippines and the US, who all presented a negative COVID-19 test result issued within 72 hours of boarding their flight, the center said in a statement. The case from the Philippines is a woman in her 30s who arrived in Taiwan to work on Dec. 10 and was quarantined at a government-designated center, the center said. The woman on Wednesday was tested prior to leaving mandatory 14-day quarantine and the result came back positive
A team of international archeologists has found that the origins of the Chamorro community of Guam are closely linked to Aborigines of the northern Philippines, whose ancestry can be traced to Taiwan. The study titled “Ancient DNA from Guam and the Peopling of the Pacific,” which is to be published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences next month, found that the Chamorros might have migrated to Guam from Taiwan via the Philippines. Hung Hsiao-chun (洪曉純), a Taiwanese archeologist at the Australian National University who coauthored the study, said that the the team was initially searching for a
China’s Fuzhou-Pingtan railway is not a military threat to Taiwan, a defense expert said on Saturday as Beijing opened a rail bridge that links Pingtan Island to Fuzhou Province. Pingtan Island is about 130km northwest of Taiwan and the new bridge could reportedly allow train movements between China’s Fuzhou and the island in as little as 35 minutes. Hsu Chih-hsiang (許智翔), a post-doctoral researcher at the Institute for National Defense and Security Research, said that the railway’s economic and political value is greater than its military potential to China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA). Well-utilized railways could greatly benefit an army, as the