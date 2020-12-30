Seven foreign experts naturalized

Staff writer, with CNA





Seven foreign professionals, including a translator from the UK, have gained approval for naturalization without surrendering their original citizenship, the Ministry of the Interior said yesterday.

The seven people have special qualifications in the fields of education, technology, economics, medicine and agriculture, the ministry said in a statement.

British national Peter Whittle, a resident of Taiwan for more than 35 years, has made significant contributions to the country, most notably in the field of Chinese-to-English translation and as an English-language consultant for various government agencies, the ministry said.

Over the years, Whittle has helped bridge communications between the international community and the government, has participated in international organizations and enhanced Taiwan’s global visibility, the ministry said.

One of the other professionals approved for naturalization is Asian-American Xing Xue-kun (邢雪坤), chairman of Hsinchu-based SYNergy ScienTech Corp, which specializes in the design, development and manufacture of rechargeable lithium-ion and lithium-ion polymer batteries, the ministry said.

Xing has made great contributions to the development of green energy in Taiwan, it said.

Malaysian doctor Chung Yoke-chun (莊岳泉) gained approval on the basis of his specialties in the fields of oncology, hematology and bone marrow transplants, his years of healthcare service in remote villages in Taiwan, and his ability to communicate with his patients in Hakka, the ministry said.

It said that 171 foreign professionals have gained naturalization in Taiwan since amendments to the Nationality Act (國籍法) took effect on Dec. 21, 2016, allowing them to do so without relinquishing their original citizenship, as part of the government’s efforts to recruit and retain top talent from around the world.