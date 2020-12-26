Search continues for woman reported missing last year

Staff writer, with CNA





A Taiwanese-American woman who was last seen in Hualien County last year with her husband remains missing, police said on Wednesday.

Alice Ku (古雅芳), 38, was last seen with her 61-year-old Canadian husband in November last year, Hualien County police said.

The police said that the Criminal Investigation Bureau informed them in early February that Ku had been missing since she and her husband went on a tour in Hualien.

Suspecting that Ku might have been killed, her family reported her disappearance to US and Taiwanese authorities, and also posted a missing person’s notice on social media, police said.

Ku’s family said it was strange that her husband had gone to the US without reporting his wife missing to Taiwanese authorities, police said.

The couple flew to Taiwan from San Francisco on Nov. 24, and toured Hsinchu County, Tainan, Kaohsiung and Pingtung County’s Kenting (墾丁) area, a police investigation showed.

On Nov. 28, they checked into a hotel in Hualien, before driving to Taroko National Park the next day, where they stayed until about 6pm, police said.

Based on surveillance camera footage, investigators determined that the husband returned the rented car to Kaohsiung on Nov. 30 and departed Taiwan alone the next day, they said.

Staff at the hotel in Hualien said the couple had checked out together, police said.

Meanwhile, the husband told US authorities that he and his wife had hired a guide named Jessica to drive them on a tour of Taroko, police said.

Lin Ming-feng (林明鋒), chief of Hualien County’s Sincheng Township (新城) sub-police station, said that when local residents were questioned, no one recalled seeing the couple or the tour guide.

Since February, police have been searching for Ku in Taroko Gorge and along the route she is believed to have taken, but she has not been found, Lin said.