An art installation in Changhua County’s Yuanlin Township (員林), which was installed on Friday last week to celebrate the upcoming Year of the Ox, was over the weekend vandalized, township officials said on Monday.
The installation in Yuanlin Park (員林公園) featured caricatures of four people and six oxen, but on Monday one of the people was missing and the heads of the other three had been removed, the Yuanlin Township Office said.
Cases of vandalism must be taken seriously, the office said after it reported the incident to the police.
Photo courtesy of the Yuanlin City Office
“We decided to take a different approach this year, reusing recycled water containers and oil drums collected by the township’s waste-collection workers to create the artwork,” the office said.
The oxen were made from the recycled oil drums, it said, adding that it then commissioned artists from the Beigang Street Corner Craft Story Hall to help create the caricatures for the installation.
After the installation was unveiled, many people visited the park to take pictures, the office said, adding that it has received feedback from residents who are upset that it had been vandalized.
Photo courtesy of the Yuanlin City Office
Yuanlin Public Works Director Chen Yu-ping (陳浴秉) said that officials on Monday found pieces of the artwork strewn about, but have not found the missing caricature, he said.
“What is odd about the situation is that the installation’s oxen were not damaged,” Chen said, adding that the office would seek compensation if it finds those responsible.
The Changhua County Police Department’s Yuanlin Precinct said that it is analyzing surveillance camera footage of the area.
