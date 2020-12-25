176 people who came in close contact with Taiwan’s COVID-19 case No. 771 have tested negative for COVID-19, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, rebutting rumors about possible activity history with links to the nation’s first domestic case of the novel coronavirus since April.
The contacts of the case, reported by the CECC on Tuesday, underwent nucleic acid tests for COVID-19, as well as antibody tests, with all results returning negative, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, told a news conference in Taipei.
More testing would be conducted if needed, he added.
Photo: Tu Chien-jung, Taipei Times
Information on individual COVID-19 cases would be announced by the center, he said, urging the public not to spread information they have obtained from other sources, as this might contravene the law.
The CECC on April 1 published guidelines for the release of information about confirmed COVID-19 cases, Chen said.
The guidelines were implemented in accordance with the Freedom of Government Information Act (政府資訊公開法), the Communicable Disease Control Act (傳染病防治法) and the Special Act for Prevention, Relief and Revitalization Measures for Severe Pneumonia with Novel Pathogens (嚴重特殊傳染性肺炎防治及紓困振興特別條例), he said.
Information on case No. 765 — the source of infection of case No. 771 — and the public places the case has visited while possibly being contagious, have been made public in accordance with the guidelines, Chen said.
As the center could identify contacts associated with the case’s other activities, it would not release that information, he said.
Case No. 765, a New Zealand pilot, was on Wednesday fired by EVA Airways over breaches of Taiwan’s COVID-19 control protocols.
EVA Air said that the pilot contravened disease prevention regulations, including the Communicable Disease Control Act, and damaged the airline’s reputation.
When media and members of the public spread COVID-19-related information, they should follow the CECC’s guidelines, Chen said.
If the release of false information results in needless panic among the public; the circulation of rumors; the infringement of others’ personal data; the undermining of the operations of institutions; or the waste of public resources, those involved may be subject to penalties or be legally liable, the center said.
Rumors that case No. 771 participated in a marathon in Taipei are false, Chen said.
The center yesterday reported no new cases of COVID-19.
The Ministry of Transportation and Communications yesterday said that it is to fine EVA Air NT$1 million (US$35,023) for its flight crew members’ breaches of disease prevention and health control measures.
As of yesterday, Taiwan had reported a total of 776 COVID-19 cases, 681 of which have been classified as imported, 635 have recovered, 134 are in hospital and seven have died, CECC data showed.
Additional reporting by Hsiao Yu-hsin and CNA
A crowd yesterday marched in Taipei to rally support for US President Donald Trump and show opposition to the Chinese Communist Party. At the parade organized by Epoch Media Group — publisher of the Epoch Times and affiliated with Falun Gong — participants carried placards with slogans such as: “Taiwan-US cooperation, we support Trump to dispose communist China” and “Taiwan, Fight for Trump.” Some signs echoed messages used by Trump supporters who believe he won the US election last month, with phrases such as: “Stop the Steal” and “Make America Great Again.” Despite Trump’s claims of election fraud, the US Electoral College on
MYSTERIOUS DEATHS: Investigators are gathering samples from the animals, as well as from water and plants in the area, to determine a cause of death, they said Twenty-four dead water buffaloes have been found in Yangmingshan (陽明山) in the past few months, the Taipei City Animal Protection Office said yesterday, urging the public to stay away from buffaloes in the area. In October, there were an estimated 80 wild water buffaloes in the mountain, but since then, there have been reports of the animals being found dead, Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Taipei City Councilor Keng Wei (耿葳) said on Friday. Initially, the reports were confined to the area along the Qingtiangang (擎天崗) trail, but there have since been reports from the nearby Shihtiling (石梯嶺) area, Keng said. Investigators have not
MISUNDERSTANDING? The government said it would withdraw from the production line donation, but the Tainan firm denied that it would involve any commercial profit The government would withdraw from a firm’s plan to “donate” mask production lines to the Czech Republic if it involves the Taiwanese company making a profit, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday, while announcing that the ministry would also donate a mask production line to Prague through government channels. The Central News Agency (CNA) on Sunday reported that Tainan-based automatic device manufacturer Autoland Technology Co (東建安) was set to realize its promise to Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil to donate five automated mask production lines to the European nation, a promise it made in September to thank Vystrcil for visiting
FACE ‘WITH COURAGE’: P.League+’s CEO said that some of the videos circulating online were filmed while the players were in high school, making them the ‘victims’ Reports of players allegedly being blackmailed with videos circulating online yesterday overshadowed the launch of P.League+, a new basketball league to rival the Super Basketball League (SBL), and prompted police investigations. After news reports alleged that more than 20 basketball players, including professionals and amateurs, were linked to videos circulating online containing sexual content that might be part of a blackmail scheme, P.League+ filed legal complaints and requested police protection for teams during the season opening game at the Changhua County Stadium yesterday, the company said. As of yesterday afternoon, the Criminal Investigation Bureau had detained two men, surnamed Yu (余) and