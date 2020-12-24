An application by Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport to join the US border preclearance program is being reviewed by Washington, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday.
Acting US Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf mentioned Taiwan’s application in a speech on national security and the challenge of China in a virtual event hosted by the Heritage Foundation, a transcript released on Monday by the US Department of Homeland Security showed.
“In fiscal year 2021, we will be specifically welcoming refugees who are nationals or habitual residents of Hong Kong. In the travel domain, we are engaging with Taiwan regarding Taipei’s pending application for preclearance for US-bound travelers,” he said. “With these actions — and others — we will block China’s exploitation of our border and immigration system.”
President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) in a speech marking the 40th anniversary of the US’ Taiwan Relations Act at the American Institute in Taiwan last year said that Taiwan is well-prepared and happy to join the preclearance program.
After the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) began receiving applications on Sept. 29, the Taoyuan airport immediately tendered its application through the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in Washington, ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) said in a statement yesterday.
The ministry would work with other government agencies and maintain close communication with the US in a bid to have the nation become a participant in the program, she said.
“Preclearance is a partnership through which governments authorize CBP to station personnel at airports to complete customs, immigration and agriculture inspections of travelers before they board flights bound for the United States,” the CBP said in a Sept. 29 news release.
“Precleared travelers bypass CBP and Transportation Security Administration security inspections upon arrival in the United States, saving valuable time as they proceed to connecting flights or their destination,” it said.
“To be eligible for preclearance, airports must host US air carrier operations, have a suitable facility for preclearance processing and be prepared to share costs with the US government,” it added.
The CBP’s Web site showed that it has established 16 preclearance airports in six countries: Dublin and Shannon in Ireland; Aruba; Freeport and Nassau in the Bahamas; Bermuda; Abu Dhabi; and Calgary, Toronto, Edmonton, Halifax, Montreal, Ottawa, Vancouver, Victoria and Winnipeg in Canada.
