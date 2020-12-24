Nuclear plant dismantling an opportunity, Shen says

PHASEOUT: Experience gained from decommissioning the nation’s three nuclear power plants could be shared with other Asian nations, the vice premier said

By Lin Chia-nan / Staff reporter





Taiwan could share its experience in decommissioning nuclear power facilities with other Asian countries, as it is on track to phase out three nuclear power plants, Vice Premier Shen Jong-chin (沈榮津) said yesterday at the conclusion of the three-day National Science and Technology Conference.

The quadrennial conference opened on Monday at the Taipei International Convention Center, with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) delivering an opening speech.

Taiwan should commercialize the techniques for decommissioning nuclear power generation facilities, with the experience gained from dismantling three plants, Shen said.

Vice Premier Shen Jong-chin speaks at the closing ceremony of the National Science and Technology Conference at the Taipei International Convention Center yesterday. Photo: CNA

It could share its experience with other Asian countries that also plan to dismantle their facilities, he added.

The Jinshan Nuclear Power Plant in New Taipei City’s Shihmen District (石門) last year started its 25-year decommissioning process.

Currently, one generator at the Guosheng Nuclear Power Plant in New Taipei City’s Wanli District (萬里) and two generators at the Ma-anshan Nuclear Power Plant (馬鞍山) in Pingtung County contribute nearly 9 percent of the nation’s power, data on Taiwan Power Co’s Web site showed yesterday.

The government plans to decommission the two plants by 2025, while the Fourth Nuclear Power Plant in New Taipei City’s Gongliao District (貢寮) remains mothballed.

Likewise, Taiwan plays a leading role in developing green energy in Asia and has attracted investments by many European energy developers, Shen said.

The nation’s offshore wind farms could become models of combining European energy development techniques with the nation’s own experience, he said.

The last conference in 2016 was criticized by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co founder Morris Chang (張忠謀) for having a low turnout of industrial representatives and holding only “abstract” discussions.

This year’s conference recorded more than 1,400 visits, with industrial and academic representatives representing 36 percent each, and the government 28 percent, Minister of Science and Technology Wu Tsung-tsong (吳政忠) said, thanking participants for their contributions.

As domestic tech firms are transitioning from original equipment manufacturers to players in an innovative economy, the nation’s 2030 tech policy should respond to social needs in the post-COVID-19 era, and promote tolerance and sustainability, Wu said.

To foster more research talent, the Ministry of Education has proposed legislation on industry-academia collaboration and talent cultivation in key areas, which is being reviewed by the Legislative Yuan, Deputy Minister of Education Lio Mon-chi (劉孟奇) said.

If passed, the bill would encourage universities to work with businesses in innovation by easing certain regulations, he said, adding that he hoped the legislature would approve it soon.