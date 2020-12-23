Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) yesterday accused Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmakers of using “the tyranny of the majority” to “crush public opinion,” after the DPP legislative caucus on Monday said it would vote unanimously in favor of directives regarding the government’s policy on US pork and beef imports.
Cross-party negotiations on Friday last week reached a consensus that lawmakers would tomorrow review nine administrative directives, as well as proposed legal amendments, related to the government’s decision to ease restrictions from Friday next week on imports of US pork containing traces of the feed additive ractopamine and beef from cattle aged 30 months or older.
Lawmakers are also expected to vote on the directives.
Photo: CNA
Following a meeting on Monday between the Executive Yuan and the DPP legislative caucus, DPP Legislator Cheng Yun-peng (鄭運鵬), a caucus official, told reporters that a decision was made at the meeting for DPP lawmakers to vote unanimously in favor of the directives.
Chiang yesterday said at an event in Taipei he regretted that the DPP legislative caucus “still cannot see public opinion or hear the voice of the people.”
The DPP is still going to use the “tyranny of the majority ... to crush public opinion,” he said, adding that what the DPP would be “crushing” is the health of the public, as well as that of future generations.
With the vote, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) and DPP lawmakers would be responsible not just to the public, but also to history, he said, adding that the DPP’s wishes should not prevail over public opinion.
On Monday, the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) in a statement on Facebook said that all US food exports are safe.
“Unfortunately, US pork has been needlessly politicized,” the AIT wrote.
“We respect the AIT’s statement, but we also hope that the US can understand and respect the position of Taiwanese and [their] attitude of defending health,” Chiang said when asked for comment.
Pork containing ractopamine residue is not a political issue, but a health issue and a public issue, he said.
People’s interest in their own health is not something that party politics can manipulate, he added.
Ahead of the vote, the KMT called on its supporters to gather in front of the Legislative Yuan’s Chun-hsien Building (群賢樓) in Taipei at 5:30pm today.
The KMT and its supporters plan to parade around the Legislative Yuan complex every hour from 9am tomorrow to protest the government’s decision to allow imports of US pork containing traces of ractopamine.
The KMT in a statement yesterday urged people to telephone the offices of DPP lawmakers to express their opposition to the policy.
Additional reporting by CNA
A crowd yesterday marched in Taipei to rally support for US President Donald Trump and show opposition to the Chinese Communist Party. At the parade organized by Epoch Media Group — publisher of the Epoch Times and affiliated with Falun Gong — participants carried placards with slogans such as: “Taiwan-US cooperation, we support Trump to dispose communist China” and “Taiwan, Fight for Trump.” Some signs echoed messages used by Trump supporters who believe he won the US election last month, with phrases such as: “Stop the Steal” and “Make America Great Again.” Despite Trump’s claims of election fraud, the US Electoral College on
MYSTERIOUS DEATHS: Investigators are gathering samples from the animals, as well as from water and plants in the area, to determine a cause of death, they said Twenty-four dead water buffaloes have been found in Yangmingshan (陽明山) in the past few months, the Taipei City Animal Protection Office said yesterday, urging the public to stay away from buffaloes in the area. In October, there were an estimated 80 wild water buffaloes in the mountain, but since then, there have been reports of the animals being found dead, Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Taipei City Councilor Keng Wei (耿葳) said on Friday. Initially, the reports were confined to the area along the Qingtiangang (擎天崗) trail, but there have since been reports from the nearby Shihtiling (石梯嶺) area, Keng said. Investigators have not
INVASIVE: The reptiles, native to the Americas and once imported to Taiwan as pets, have no natural predators in the nation, an official said The Council of Agriculture (COA) on Wednesday raised alarm over a dramatic increase in the invasive green iguana population, as the number of the animals captured in the wild has grown more than 27-fold over the past five years. The import and sale of the reptile, also known as the American iguana, was legalized in 2001, and they soon became popular as pets. However, many green iguanas were likely released into the wild by their owners as they grew to their full size of up to 1.5m. In the absence of natural predators, their numbers have multiplied, destroying crops and threatening native ecosystems. The
HIDDEN CAMERAS: Chang Tzu-yen rated the women he secretly filmed, traced some of them on social media, followed them and took their pictures, investigators said The Taipei District Court yesterday sentenced Chang Tzu-yen (張子彥) to six years in prison for placing hidden cameras in school and public toilets to secretly film women and girls, as well as circulating the recordings. Two years of the sentence can be commuted to a fine and the ruling can be appealed. Prosecutors had asked for a harsh punishment as a deterrent after an investigation found that Chang, 26, secretly filmed more than 160 girls and women mainly in Taipei and New Taipei City. The court said that it found Chang, a recent graduate of the National Taipei University of Technology, guilty of