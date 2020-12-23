CWB set to issue volcano alerts

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter





The Ministry of Transportation and Communications yesterday announced a series of measures that it plans to implement next month, ranging from sending volcano alerts through a public warning system to requiring mariners to undergo urine tests.

The measures would be enforced by the Central Weather Bureau (CWB), Tourism Bureau, Maritime and Ports Bureau and Chunghwa Post, which are departments of the ministry, it said.

The CWB’s public warning system currently transmits alert messages to smartphones for earthquakes, mudslides and highway closures.

Starting on Friday next week, the system would also send volcano alert messages to residents of at-risk areas, if experts ascertain the intensity of volcanic activity to be at least level 2, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Rules Governing the Administering of Urine Tests on Certain Types of Mariners (海運特定人員尿液採驗作業要點) took effect on Oct. 28, the ministry said, adding that the rules aim to stop drug abuse in the maritime industry and improve navigational safety.

The Maritime and Port Bureau would on Friday next week start requiring mariners to whom the rules apply to undergo urine tests, the ministry said, adding that the test results would be submitted to the bureau.

Starting on Jan. 11, people would be able send legal attest letters over Chunghwa Post’s EZPost system, the ministry said.

The postal company would install the system at 320 large post offices nationwide, where senders can fill in their and recipients’ addresses via smartphone or computer, and print out domestic and international consignment notes, making it faster to deliver legal attest letters, it said.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, tour guides and tour managers whose licenses are about to expire or are valid until Jan. 24 next year, which falls on a Sunday, would be granted an extension until Jan. 25 if they cannot renew their license in time, the ministry said.

Starting on Friday next week, hoteliers would have to stipulate how their gift vouchers should be used based on the terms of a standardized contract provided by the Ministry of Economic Affairs, the ministry said.