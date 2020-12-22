Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





WEATHER

Catch New Year’s sunrise

The earliest sunrise in the nation on Jan. 1 would occur at 6:33am at Dongqing Village (東清部落) on Orchid Island (Lanyu, 蘭嶼), off the southeast coast of Taiwan, the Central Weather Bureau said yesterday. Sunrise on Taiwan proper would first be seen a few minutes later at 6:35am at Oluanpi (鵝鑾鼻) in Pingtung County, the bureau said. Meanwhile, the last sunset of this year would occur at 6:12pm on Thursday next week on Itu Aba Island (Taiping Island, 太平島) in the South China Sea. On Taiwan proper, the last sunset of the year would be seen at about 5:25pm in Tainan’s Anping District (安平), Kaohsiung’s Cijin District (旗津) and Pingtung County’s Guanshan area (關山), it added. The bureau said that the forecasts are based on average atmospheric conditions, and the weather situation on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day could affect viewing.

WEATHER

Snow falls on Yushan

Snow fell on Yushan (玉山), Taiwan’s highest peak, yesterday as seasonal northeasterly winds brought abundant moisture to the country, the Central Weather Bureau said. Temperatures on Yushan dropped to minus-3.1°C yesterday morning, and snow began to fall at 8:20am, it said. It was the first snow in Taiwan this winter. The bureau said that the weather would warm up slightly starting today, although occasional showers would persist for a few days due to a passing tropical depression forming north of the Philippines. The depression, which would not affect Taiwan directly, is moving west toward Vietnam. From Thursday through Sunday, a wave of northeasterly winds would bring drier weather throughout much of Taiwan, the bureau said.

DIPLOMACY

Name-change effort verified

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Harry Tseng (曾厚仁) yesterday confirmed that Taiwan is pushing for the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in Washington to be renamed to the “Taiwan Representative Office.” Tseng was speaking at a meeting of the legislature’s Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee when Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Lo Chih-cheng (羅致政) asked him about a letter sent to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday last week by 78 US representatives urging their government to allow the change. At the time, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that enhancing Taiwan-US relations was a long-term goal, and that it would continue to fight for the nation’s best interests. Lo yesterday asked if the ministry’s response indicated support for the change, to which Tseng responded by saying that “cases in progress are sensitive.” Lo followed up by asking whether the name change was in progress, to which Tseng replied: “Yes.”

DIPLOMACY

Su visits Eswatini offices

Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) yesterday visited the Embassy of the Kingdom of Eswatini in Taipei to express his condolences on the passing of Eswatini prime minister Ambrose Dlamini. Dlamini died in hospital in South Africa on Dec. 13 at the age of 52. President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) offered her condolences the following day. The Eswatini government did not disclose the cause of death, but said he had tested positive for COVID-19 four weeks earlier. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a news statement that Su “also asked Eswatini Ambassador to Taiwan Thamie Dlamini to convey the government’s appreciation to his country for the late prime minister’s staunch support of Taiwan’s efforts to participate in international organizations.”