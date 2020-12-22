Expanding drone use a priority: minister

MOVING ON UP: Since regulations on drones took effect in March, more than 60,000 UAVs have been registered, while the CAA has issued more than 5,000 permits for them

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter





Improving regulations and expanding the approved use of uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) has become a top priority for the government, Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) said yesterday.

Taiwan is the first nation in Asia that uses specific legislation to regulate drone use, which last year drew the attention of civil aviation officials at the International Civil Aviation Organization General Assembly in Montreal, Canada, Lin said during his opening remarks at a forum in Taipei.

Much like Taiwan’s success in containing the spread of COVID-19, the progress that it has made in forming a regulatory framework for drone use should be seen by the world, he said.

Enforcing regulations on drones was one of the important tasks he was set to tackle when he became minister last year, Lin said.

Since the regulations took effect on March 31, 62,323 drones have been registered and the Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) has issued 5,689 permits to operate drones, he said.

The administration has approved 1,843 events where drones were permitted to be used, he added.

It is time to review the progress that the ministry has made in the past six months and propose necessary changes, Lin said.

“These statistics show the public’s support and expectations for the development of drones, and we are helping to form a national team to expand the applications of drones,” Lin said.

The Directorate-General of Highways has started using drones to inspect the Wuling Bridge in Taoyuan’s Dasi District (大溪), while Chunghwa Post has been testing the use of drones to deliver mail and packages from Pingtung County’s Donggang Township (東港) to Siaoliouciou Island (小琉球).

The driving value in regulating drone use should be to ensure the safety of operations, and an emphasis on safety would facilitate the development of their use in various fields, CAA Director-General Lin Kuo-hsien (林國顯) said.