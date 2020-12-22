Improving regulations and expanding the approved use of uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) has become a top priority for the government, Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) said yesterday.
Taiwan is the first nation in Asia that uses specific legislation to regulate drone use, which last year drew the attention of civil aviation officials at the International Civil Aviation Organization General Assembly in Montreal, Canada, Lin said during his opening remarks at a forum in Taipei.
Much like Taiwan’s success in containing the spread of COVID-19, the progress that it has made in forming a regulatory framework for drone use should be seen by the world, he said.
Enforcing regulations on drones was one of the important tasks he was set to tackle when he became minister last year, Lin said.
Since the regulations took effect on March 31, 62,323 drones have been registered and the Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) has issued 5,689 permits to operate drones, he said.
The administration has approved 1,843 events where drones were permitted to be used, he added.
It is time to review the progress that the ministry has made in the past six months and propose necessary changes, Lin said.
“These statistics show the public’s support and expectations for the development of drones, and we are helping to form a national team to expand the applications of drones,” Lin said.
The Directorate-General of Highways has started using drones to inspect the Wuling Bridge in Taoyuan’s Dasi District (大溪), while Chunghwa Post has been testing the use of drones to deliver mail and packages from Pingtung County’s Donggang Township (東港) to Siaoliouciou Island (小琉球).
The driving value in regulating drone use should be to ensure the safety of operations, and an emphasis on safety would facilitate the development of their use in various fields, CAA Director-General Lin Kuo-hsien (林國顯) said.
A crowd yesterday marched in Taipei to rally support for US President Donald Trump and show opposition to the Chinese Communist Party. At the parade organized by Epoch Media Group — publisher of the Epoch Times and affiliated with Falun Gong — participants carried placards with slogans such as: “Taiwan-US cooperation, we support Trump to dispose communist China” and “Taiwan, Fight for Trump.” Some signs echoed messages used by Trump supporters who believe he won the US election last month, with phrases such as: “Stop the Steal” and “Make America Great Again.” Despite Trump’s claims of election fraud, the US Electoral College on
MYSTERIOUS DEATHS: Investigators are gathering samples from the animals, as well as from water and plants in the area, to determine a cause of death, they said Twenty-four dead water buffaloes have been found in Yangmingshan (陽明山) in the past few months, the Taipei City Animal Protection Office said yesterday, urging the public to stay away from buffaloes in the area. In October, there were an estimated 80 wild water buffaloes in the mountain, but since then, there have been reports of the animals being found dead, Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Taipei City Councilor Keng Wei (耿葳) said on Friday. Initially, the reports were confined to the area along the Qingtiangang (擎天崗) trail, but there have since been reports from the nearby Shihtiling (石梯嶺) area, Keng said. Investigators have not
INVASIVE: The reptiles, native to the Americas and once imported to Taiwan as pets, have no natural predators in the nation, an official said The Council of Agriculture (COA) on Wednesday raised alarm over a dramatic increase in the invasive green iguana population, as the number of the animals captured in the wild has grown more than 27-fold over the past five years. The import and sale of the reptile, also known as the American iguana, was legalized in 2001, and they soon became popular as pets. However, many green iguanas were likely released into the wild by their owners as they grew to their full size of up to 1.5m. In the absence of natural predators, their numbers have multiplied, destroying crops and threatening native ecosystems. The
HIDDEN CAMERAS: Chang Tzu-yen rated the women he secretly filmed, traced some of them on social media, followed them and took their pictures, investigators said The Taipei District Court yesterday sentenced Chang Tzu-yen (張子彥) to six years in prison for placing hidden cameras in school and public toilets to secretly film women and girls, as well as circulating the recordings. Two years of the sentence can be commuted to a fine and the ruling can be appealed. Prosecutors had asked for a harsh punishment as a deterrent after an investigation found that Chang, 26, secretly filmed more than 160 girls and women mainly in Taipei and New Taipei City. The court said that it found Chang, a recent graduate of the National Taipei University of Technology, guilty of