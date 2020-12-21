Jakarta office rebuts claims of entry ban’s political motivation

Staff writer, with CNA





The Taipei Economic and Trade Office in Jakarta on Saturday said that Taiwan’s decision to indefinitely extend an entry ban on Indonesian migrant workers was based purely on COVID-19 prevention considerations and not politics.

The office said in a statement that Taiwan is willing to reopen its doors to Indonesian migrant workers when the two nations reach a consensus on disease prevention measures.

The representative office responded to comments by Benny Rhamdani, head of the Indonesian National Board for the Placement and Protection of Indonesian Overseas Workers, that questioned the motives behind Taiwan’s decision.

“I hope that Taiwan’s decision is not driven by political reasons, but more on medical reasons,” Benny was quoted as saying by Indonesian news agency Antara on Friday.

The decision to prohibit entry of all Indonesian migrant workers was reckless and too hasty, especially as the Indonesian government has conveyed its commitment to investigate the matter, Antara quoted him as saying.

The report also quoted him as accusing Taiwan of having double standards.

“There are migrant workers from the Philippines who have also been found positive for COVID-19, but there is no entry ban for that country,” it quotes him as saying.

According to the representative office, 127 Indonesian workers who entered Taiwan tested positive for COVID-19 from Oct. 16 to Thursday, and 76 had presented reports on negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests on arrival.

Compared with arrivals from other countries during this period, such as Vietnam and Thailand, who led to no new COVID-19 cases in Taiwan, the number of infected people coming from Indonesia is quite high, the office said.

It also compared the situation to workers from the Philippines, saying that only four of the 34 Filipinos who tested positive during the period presented negative test results when they arrived.

Presenting negative PCR test results was not required for arrivals from the two nations until Dec. 1.

The high number of cases from Indonesia placed a serious burden on Taiwan and also incited fear among the public, the office said.

According to the Antara report, Benny’s office would invite the representative office for a meeting this week to resolve the matter.

If the meeting does not lead to satisfactory results and the ban is found to be political motivated, Benny would recommend that Indonesian authorities stop sending migrant workers to Taiwan, the report quoted- him as saying.

On Wednesday, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced that it was extending restrictions on Indonesian migrant workers indefinitely, as Jakarta had failed to address concerns about the accuracy of COVID-19 test results issued to prospective migrant workers.

The decision came after the CECC temporarily suspended the entry of Indonesian migrant workers on Dec. 4 amid a rising number of confirmed COVID-19 cases from Indonesia.