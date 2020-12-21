The Taipei Economic and Trade Office in Jakarta on Saturday said that Taiwan’s decision to indefinitely extend an entry ban on Indonesian migrant workers was based purely on COVID-19 prevention considerations and not politics.
The office said in a statement that Taiwan is willing to reopen its doors to Indonesian migrant workers when the two nations reach a consensus on disease prevention measures.
The representative office responded to comments by Benny Rhamdani, head of the Indonesian National Board for the Placement and Protection of Indonesian Overseas Workers, that questioned the motives behind Taiwan’s decision.
“I hope that Taiwan’s decision is not driven by political reasons, but more on medical reasons,” Benny was quoted as saying by Indonesian news agency Antara on Friday.
The decision to prohibit entry of all Indonesian migrant workers was reckless and too hasty, especially as the Indonesian government has conveyed its commitment to investigate the matter, Antara quoted him as saying.
The report also quoted him as accusing Taiwan of having double standards.
“There are migrant workers from the Philippines who have also been found positive for COVID-19, but there is no entry ban for that country,” it quotes him as saying.
According to the representative office, 127 Indonesian workers who entered Taiwan tested positive for COVID-19 from Oct. 16 to Thursday, and 76 had presented reports on negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests on arrival.
Compared with arrivals from other countries during this period, such as Vietnam and Thailand, who led to no new COVID-19 cases in Taiwan, the number of infected people coming from Indonesia is quite high, the office said.
It also compared the situation to workers from the Philippines, saying that only four of the 34 Filipinos who tested positive during the period presented negative test results when they arrived.
Presenting negative PCR test results was not required for arrivals from the two nations until Dec. 1.
The high number of cases from Indonesia placed a serious burden on Taiwan and also incited fear among the public, the office said.
According to the Antara report, Benny’s office would invite the representative office for a meeting this week to resolve the matter.
If the meeting does not lead to satisfactory results and the ban is found to be political motivated, Benny would recommend that Indonesian authorities stop sending migrant workers to Taiwan, the report quoted- him as saying.
On Wednesday, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced that it was extending restrictions on Indonesian migrant workers indefinitely, as Jakarta had failed to address concerns about the accuracy of COVID-19 test results issued to prospective migrant workers.
The decision came after the CECC temporarily suspended the entry of Indonesian migrant workers on Dec. 4 amid a rising number of confirmed COVID-19 cases from Indonesia.
A crowd yesterday marched in Taipei to rally support for US President Donald Trump and show opposition to the Chinese Communist Party. At the parade organized by Epoch Media Group — publisher of the Epoch Times and affiliated with Falun Gong — participants carried placards with slogans such as: “Taiwan-US cooperation, we support Trump to dispose communist China” and “Taiwan, Fight for Trump.” Some signs echoed messages used by Trump supporters who believe he won the US election last month, with phrases such as: “Stop the Steal” and “Make America Great Again.” Despite Trump’s claims of election fraud, the US Electoral College on
MYSTERIOUS DEATHS: Investigators are gathering samples from the animals, as well as from water and plants in the area, to determine a cause of death, they said Twenty-four dead water buffaloes have been found in Yangmingshan (陽明山) in the past few months, the Taipei City Animal Protection Office said yesterday, urging the public to stay away from buffaloes in the area. In October, there were an estimated 80 wild water buffaloes in the mountain, but since then, there have been reports of the animals being found dead, Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Taipei City Councilor Keng Wei (耿葳) said on Friday. Initially, the reports were confined to the area along the Qingtiangang (擎天崗) trail, but there have since been reports from the nearby Shihtiling (石梯嶺) area, Keng said. Investigators have not
INVASIVE: The reptiles, native to the Americas and once imported to Taiwan as pets, have no natural predators in the nation, an official said The Council of Agriculture (COA) on Wednesday raised alarm over a dramatic increase in the invasive green iguana population, as the number of the animals captured in the wild has grown more than 27-fold over the past five years. The import and sale of the reptile, also known as the American iguana, was legalized in 2001, and they soon became popular as pets. However, many green iguanas were likely released into the wild by their owners as they grew to their full size of up to 1.5m. In the absence of natural predators, their numbers have multiplied, destroying crops and threatening native ecosystems. The
HIDDEN CAMERAS: Chang Tzu-yen rated the women he secretly filmed, traced some of them on social media, followed them and took their pictures, investigators said The Taipei District Court yesterday sentenced Chang Tzu-yen (張子彥) to six years in prison for placing hidden cameras in school and public toilets to secretly film women and girls, as well as circulating the recordings. Two years of the sentence can be commuted to a fine and the ruling can be appealed. Prosecutors had asked for a harsh punishment as a deterrent after an investigation found that Chang, 26, secretly filmed more than 160 girls and women mainly in Taipei and New Taipei City. The court said that it found Chang, a recent graduate of the National Taipei University of Technology, guilty of