The quadrennial National Science and Technology Conference opens today at the Taipei International Convention Center, with this year’s agenda focusing on talent cultivation, strategic technology, innovation and healthcare.
The three-day conference, aimed at collecting opinions from industrial, academic and civic representatives to use in fashioning the nation’s tech policy toward 2030, would also be live-streamed, the Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST) said on Saturday.
The previous conference in 2016 featured Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co founder Morris Chang (張忠謀), who said at the time that the event had mostly revolved around “abstract” discussions, with a smaller turnout of industrial representatives, and that most Taiwanese businesses had to find their own way when the nation’s tech policy lacked direction.
Chang was also invited to this year’s conference, the ministry said.
The Executive Yuan Office of Science and Technology has held 65 meetings over the past two years with civic representatives to encourage a bottom-up contribution to the nation’s tech policymaking, Minister of Science and Technology Wu Tsung-tsong (吳政忠) said in a video promoting this year’s conference.
The ministry also launched a “Taiwan Plus” platform (https://taiwanplus.tw/) to collect more opinions, he said.
An agenda released by the ministry shows the four main topics of the conference are talent cultivation, scientific research and strategic technology, digital innovation and sustainability, and healthy living and smart life.
President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) are scheduled to give opening remarks today, followed by a keynote speech by former vice president Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁).
Former Google Taiwan managing director Chien Lee-feng (簡立峰) and Chinese Business Incubation Association honorary chairman Huang Ching-yao (黃經堯) are to speak about cultivating talent today, while Microsoft Taiwan Artificial Intelligence R&D Center executive director Michael Chang (張仁炯) is scheduled to speak tomorrow about strategic distribution of technological resources.
Academia Sinica President James Liao (廖俊智) is to deliver a keynote speech on Wednesday, with Su making another appearance to wrap up the conference.
A crowd yesterday marched in Taipei to rally support for US President Donald Trump and show opposition to the Chinese Communist Party. At the parade organized by Epoch Media Group — publisher of the Epoch Times and affiliated with Falun Gong — participants carried placards with slogans such as: “Taiwan-US cooperation, we support Trump to dispose communist China” and “Taiwan, Fight for Trump.” Some signs echoed messages used by Trump supporters who believe he won the US election last month, with phrases such as: “Stop the Steal” and “Make America Great Again.” Despite Trump’s claims of election fraud, the US Electoral College on
MYSTERIOUS DEATHS: Investigators are gathering samples from the animals, as well as from water and plants in the area, to determine a cause of death, they said Twenty-four dead water buffaloes have been found in Yangmingshan (陽明山) in the past few months, the Taipei City Animal Protection Office said yesterday, urging the public to stay away from buffaloes in the area. In October, there were an estimated 80 wild water buffaloes in the mountain, but since then, there have been reports of the animals being found dead, Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Taipei City Councilor Keng Wei (耿葳) said on Friday. Initially, the reports were confined to the area along the Qingtiangang (擎天崗) trail, but there have since been reports from the nearby Shihtiling (石梯嶺) area, Keng said. Investigators have not
INVASIVE: The reptiles, native to the Americas and once imported to Taiwan as pets, have no natural predators in the nation, an official said The Council of Agriculture (COA) on Wednesday raised alarm over a dramatic increase in the invasive green iguana population, as the number of the animals captured in the wild has grown more than 27-fold over the past five years. The import and sale of the reptile, also known as the American iguana, was legalized in 2001, and they soon became popular as pets. However, many green iguanas were likely released into the wild by their owners as they grew to their full size of up to 1.5m. In the absence of natural predators, their numbers have multiplied, destroying crops and threatening native ecosystems. The
HIDDEN CAMERAS: Chang Tzu-yen rated the women he secretly filmed, traced some of them on social media, followed them and took their pictures, investigators said The Taipei District Court yesterday sentenced Chang Tzu-yen (張子彥) to six years in prison for placing hidden cameras in school and public toilets to secretly film women and girls, as well as circulating the recordings. Two years of the sentence can be commuted to a fine and the ruling can be appealed. Prosecutors had asked for a harsh punishment as a deterrent after an investigation found that Chang, 26, secretly filmed more than 160 girls and women mainly in Taipei and New Taipei City. The court said that it found Chang, a recent graduate of the National Taipei University of Technology, guilty of