MND says Chinese carrier group sailed through the Strait

By Ben Blanchard / Reuters





The navy and air force were yesterday deployed as a Chinese aircraft carrier group led by its newest carrier, the Shandong, sailed through the Taiwan Strait, one day after USS Mustin, a guided-missile destroyer transited the Strait.

The Ministry of National Defense (MND) said the Shandong, which was formally commissioned almost one year ago, and four warships had set out from the Chinese port of Dalian on Thursday.

After passing through the Taiwan Strait, the carrier group was continuing in a southerly direction, it added.

The Chinese Ministry of National Defense did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but China has previously said that such trips by its carriers through the Strait are routine missions, often on their way to exercises in the South China Sea.

The MND said that it sent six warships and eight air force aircraft to “stand guard” and monitor the Chinese ships’ movements.

A Chinese Y-8 electronic warfare aircraft and a Y-8 marine patrol plane entered the southwestern part of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone yesterday, the MND said in a separate statement.

The air force scrambled planes to monitor the Chinese aircraft and mobilized air defense assets, until the Chinese aircraft left the zone, it said.

Additional reporting by CNA