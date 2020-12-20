Carry Hi-tech, owner charged with mislabeling masks

Staff writer, with CNA





The Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office on Tuesday indicted a company and its owner for allegedly importing millions of nonmedical-grade masks from China and selling them through the government rationing program as “Made in Taiwan,” taking in NT$34.07 million (US$1.2 million) in illegal gains.

New Taipei City-based Carry Hi-tech and owner Lin Ming-chin (林明進) were indicted for alleged breaches of the Pharmaceutical Affairs Act (藥事法), for mislabeling a product’s country of origin as stipulated in Article 255 of the Criminal Code and for fraud as stipulated in Article 339 of the code.

Another of Lin’s companies was indicted for allegedly producing medical-grade masks for children without government approval, a breach of the Pharmaceutical Affairs Act, prosecutors said.

The charges carry a maximum fine of NT$100 million, they added.

The investigation began in September after a pharmacist in New Taipei City’s Sanchong District (三重) discovered that a mask shipment from the company contained a package labeled “Made in Anhui” in simplified Chinese characters, indicating that the product had come from China.

After investigating the claim, the Food and Drug Administration ordered Carry Hi-tech to halt production.

The company had been one of the private-sector manufacturers requisitioned to produce masks for the government’s mask rationing program.

After being questioned by prosecutors, Lin on Sept. 5 was released on bail of NT$3.5 million.

In June, Lin’s company allegedly imported 4.67 million nonmedical-grade masks from China at a cost of NT$1.42 each, before relabeling 3.95 million of them and selling them to the mask rationing program for NT$2.7 each, prosecutors said.

Because the company produced masks for the government program, it could purchase melt-blown nonwoven fabrics — key to surgical mask production — at low prices.

Carry Hi-tech used the low-cost materials in its production of regular masks for the open market, not masks for the government program, prosecutors said.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Taiwan began requisitioning locally made masks on Jan. 31 and launched the mask rationing program on Feb. 6.