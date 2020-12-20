Colon cancer affects one in 200 people in the south

Staff writer, with CNA





Colon cancer, the leading cause of death among cancer patients in Taiwan for 12 consecutive years, is most prevalent in the south, where one in nearly 200 people has the disease, a study released on Friday by the Society of Colon and Rectal Surgeons found.

In 2018, 497 per 100,000 people in Tainan, and Yunlin and Chiayi counties had colon cancer, followed by 467 per 100,000 in Taipei, New Taipei City, Keelung, Yilan County, Kinmen and Matsu, and 420 in the area of Kaohsiung, and Pingtung and Penghu counties, according to the study, based on data collected from the National Health Insurance Program.

In the central region (Taichung and Changhua and Nantou counties), 369 per 100,000 had colon cancer, followed by 365 in northern Taiwan (Taoyuan, and Hsinchu and Miaoli counties) and 354 in Hualien and Taitung counties, the study showed.

One out of every 200 people in the Tainan, Yunlin and Chiayi area could have colon cancer — about 1.4 times the number in Hualien and Taitung — with one in six patients being diagnosed in the fourth stage of cancer, it showed.

The Tainan, Yunlin and Chiayi area also has the highest mortality rate from colon cancer, with 57 per 100,000 people dying from the disease, ahead of 49 in the Kaohsiung, Pingtung and Penghu region, society chairman Wang Jaw-yuan (王照元) said.

Although the Hualien and Taitung area has the lowest rate of colon cancer, it ranked third for fatalities, with 43 per 100,000 people dying from it, Wang said.

Habitually eating salty foods and sweet snacks, and a failure to identify colon cancer in its early stages, could explain why the disease is usually diagnosed in its final stages, he said.

It could also explain why the mortality rate in Hualien and Taitung counties is relatively high, he added.

Colon cancer can be prevented by consuming more vegetables and fruit, as well as maintaining healthy habits, Kaohsiung Medical University Chung-Ho Memorial Hospital surgeon Chang Zong-kun (張琮琨) said.

He recommended that people over the age of 50 take advantage of a free checkup every two years provided by the government to prevent the disease.

In the event they develop intermittent diarrhea, constipation or weak urine flow, they should make an appointment to see a doctor as soon as possible, he added.