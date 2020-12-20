Study shows more than 80% visit traditional clinics

By Rachel Lin and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer





More than 80 percent of Taiwanese have visited a traditional Chinese medicine clinic in the past 12 months, a survey released on Friday by the National Union of Chinese Medical Doctors’ Associations showed.

Men aged 60 or older are more likely to see a traditional Chinese medicine doctor to treat a medical condition or as part of a wellness routine, while 80 percent of respondents said they see a traditional Chinese medicine doctor at least once per year, according to the survey, published ahead of the one-year anniversary of the Chinese Medicine and Pharmacy Development Act (中醫藥發展法).

Union secretary-general Ko Fu-yang (柯富揚) said that universities could do more to “promote and assist in conserving the knowledge and traditional skills of Chinese medicine and pharmacy,” as mandated by the act.

A majority of the public finds information about traditional Chinese doctors through friends and family, the Internet or traditional Chinese medicine practitioners, the survey showed.

Union officials called for the creation of a trustworthy and easy-to-use platform to educate people about traditional Chinese medicine, citing the survey’s finding that 67 percent of respondents said they believe medicinal herbs could boost the body’s immune system and might help them fight off COVID-19.

According to the survey, 84 percent of respondents said they favor the creation of such a platform.

Seventy-six percent of respondents said they believe Taiwan should be more self-sufficient in growing traditional medicinal herbs, while 75 percent said they feel safer using herbs grown in Taiwan and 85 percent said they would buy herbs grown in Taiwan over those grown in other nations, the survey showed.

Many respondents said they had difficulty finding herbs to purchase.

More than 90 percent of respondents in the southern and eastern regions and outlying islands said they had trouble buying daisies for medicinal use, the survey showed.

Union representatives said that the survey shows that people support measures to create growing cooperatives, farmers’ associations and educational institutions to promote the cultivation and sale of medicinal herbs.

Making such a platform is a government priority, National Research Institute of Chinese Medicine Director Su Yi-chang (蘇奕彰) said.

The Ministry of Health and Welfare is continuing its efforts to help farmers establish a globally competitive herb-producing sector by utilizing agricultural science, he added.

The survey, which collected 1,324 valid samples through telephone interviews, was conducted by the union and Shih Hsin University Institute of Knowledge Economy Development from Oct. 19 to Oct. 27. It has a margin of error of 2.69 percentage points.