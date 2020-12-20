Taiwan is among the countries that have made the largest improvement in human freedom from 2008 to 2018, the Human Freedom Index (HFI) showed.
This year’s index, which includes 162 nations and territories, is based on assessments made in 2018, the most recent year for which sufficient data are available. Taiwan finished 19th, up two notches from the previous year.
Taiwan’s total score was 8.42 in the latest edition, up from 8.38 in 2016 and 2017 and 7.83 in 2008, the first year in which the index was compiled.
The 0.59 point increase in the 10-year period, which propelled Taiwan 24 places higher in the rankings, was the fourth-biggest gain by any country, smaller only than the gains of Sri Lanka, Myanmar and Zimbabwe.
Among the six nations and territories surveyed in East Asia, Taiwan ranked third, behind Hong Kong (third globally) and Japan (11th), and ahead of South Korea (26th), Mongolia (49th) and China (129th).
The highest-ranked country in South and Southeast Asia was Singapore, at 28th globally.
The HFI represents a broad measure of human freedom, according to the Cato Institute, the US think tank that compiles the index along with the Fraser Institute, a Canadian think tank.
In this year’s edition, the index includes 76 distinct indicators of personal and economic freedom, taking into account the rule of law, religious freedom, freedoms of association, assembly, expression, information and movement, as well as standards of civil society, identity, relationships, safety and security.
The index uses a scale of 0 to 10 in which a larger number indicates more freedom. The average score based on the 2018 data was 6.93, a drop of 0.04 points compared with 2008 data.
The top 10 in this year’s index are New Zealand (8.87), Switzerland (8.82), Hong Kong (8.74), Denmark (8.73), Australia (8.68), Canada (8.64), Ireland (8.62), Estonia (8.54), Germany (8.52) and Sweden (8.52). The US and the UK are tied at 17th, while Syria is at the bottom of the index.
Hong Kong’s high ranking is the result of the exclusion of data from this year and last year, when the Chinese Communist Party launched unprecedented interventions in the territory, and Hong Kong’s score is likely to fall in the future, the report said.
