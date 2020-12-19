Tsai says thanks in Migrants’ Day video message

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter





The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) yesterday released a video to mark International Migrants’ Day that features seven women from Southeast Asian countries who have become “new residents” after obtaining Republic of China citizenship.

Most of the women wore clothing representing their birth nation and spoke in their native language.

One of the women said: “I am from Thailand and I am Taiwanese.”

She was followed by women from Vietnam, the Philippines, Indonesia, Myanmar, Cambodia and Malaysia.

Following the introductions, the women spoke in unison in Mandarin, saying: “Taiwan is our home,” pointing to their citizenship, which they obtained through marriage or work in Taiwan.

At the end of the message, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), who is also DPP chairperson, said: “Thank you all for coming to Taiwan, and falling in love with Taiwan. Because you are here, Taiwan has become better for it. Happy Migrants’ Day.”

In a Facebook post, Tsai reminded the public that it was International Migrants’ Day and thanked all “new residents” who have “enriched Taiwanese culture.”

“Over the past few years I have visited regions across Taiwan and met many hardworking and talented new residents,” she wrote. “They came to our country, became Taiwanese, and have been pillars of their families and an important force in industry.”

“Thank you to our new resident friends, for being willing to become a member of our family. It is really good to have you in Taiwan,” Tsai wrote.