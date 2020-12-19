Following its remarkable success in combating COVID-19, Taiwan has been picked by The Economist for this year’s shortlist of most-improved countries and as a candidate for its Country of the Year award.
Taiwan “kept the virus at bay without closing schools, shops or restaurants, much less imposing lockdowns. Its economy is one of the few expected to have grown in 2020,” The Economist said in an article released yesterday titled “Which is The Economist’s country of the year?”
The article highlights that Taiwan has recorded only seven deaths from COVID-19 since the virus emerged in China late last year, and achieved “far stronger economic performance” than New Zealand — also on the list — which had 25 deaths and a relatively normal life amid the global pandemic.
Taiwan “also showed courage, refusing to back down despite relentless threats from Beijing,” the article said, citing China’s frequent claim about its need to annex Taiwan, while it sends Chinese warships and fighter jets ever closer to the nation and with greater frequency.
“Yet in January, Taiwanese voters spurned a presidential candidate who favored warmer ties with China and re-elected [President] Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), whose government has been sheltering democracy activists from Hong Kong,” the article said.
“Taiwan is a constant reminder that Chinese culture is perfectly compatible with liberal democracy,” it added.
The US and Bolivia also made the list, but it was Malawi that The Economist selected as the most improved country.
Malawians stood up against what was described as a “Tipp-Ex election,” which sent Peter Mutharika, the brother of former Malawian president Bingu Wa Mutharika, to the presidency last year, the article said.
In February, Malawian judges annulled the election result, making way for a new and fair election in June, when Peter Mutharika was booted out and the people’s choice, Lazarus Chakwera, was installed, it said.
“Malawi is still poor, but its people are citizens, not subjects. For reviving democracy in an authoritarian region, it is our Country of the Year,” The Economist said.
