Bioluminescent mushrooms have retained the trait because it facilitates reproduction, researchers at Academia Sinica said on Tuesday.
Scientists studied five types of mushrooms from the Mycena genus that can be seen glowing under trees, saying that they traced the evolution of the bonnet mushrooms to the Jurassic period — about 160 million years ago.
Why some mushrooms display bioluminescence has always been a question for evolutionary biologists, Academia Sinica said in a statement as it published the results of a research project aimed at detailing the evolution of the trait.
A research team led by Jason Tsai (蔡怡陞), an associate research fellow at the Biodiversity Research Center, collected five types of bonnet mushrooms that grow in Taiwan, four of which glow and one that does not, the statement said.
The team sequenced the genome of the Mycenoid lineage, one of the world’s three major light emitting fungal lineages and which contains about 600 species, with only 11 percent being luminescent, the statement said.
Compared with other lineages, the Mycenoid genome varied in size, it said.
In larger genomes, there are more transposable elements, while methylation — which can change the activity of a DNA segment without changing the sequence — is diluted, it said.
This meant the genome evolved to be highly variable and constantly grow, the statement said.
A transposable element is a DNA sequence that can change its position within a genome, sometimes creating or reversing mutations and altering the cell’s genetic identity and genome size.
By comparing bioluminescent and non-bioluminescent mushroom genomes, the research team — using fossils and data analysis — estimated that the world’s first bioluminescent mushroom emerged in the Jurassic, Academia Sinica said.
In the Cretaceous period about 140 million years ago, the Mycenoid lineage diverged, coinciding with the appearance of large numbers of flowering plants, the institute said.
In the late Cretaceous period, the emergence of a variety of habitats or nutrient sources provided by these plants would have facilitated the adaptation of Mycenoids to decompose and coexist with different plant materials, it said.
“The luciferase [enzymes that produce bioluminescence] cluster of the Mycenoid lineage were clustered at highly dynamic genome positions and have been rearranged through the process of evolution, resulting in the elimination of some of the luminescence genes of the mushroom clade,” the statement said.
“The reason why Mycenoid mushrooms still exist is that the bioluminescence might help them to adapt to the environment, eg, attracting insects to eat and spreading spores through the luminescence,” it said.
Tsai’s team identified 54 genes associated with luminescence intensity at different developmental stages and tissue that could play a role in regulating luminescence, it said.
“Further understanding of its regulation will help us understand the ecological significance of fungal regulation of luminescence,” the statement said.
Understanding the evolution of bioluminescence in fungi is an important step toward understanding the ecology of fungi, as well as developing applications such as cell live imaging for glowing plants, it said.
The study, which was supported by the Ministry of Science and Technology and Academia Sinica’s Career Development Award, was published online by the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America on Tuesday last week.
OPENING UP: The city-state announced that visitors from Taiwan, with immediate effect, can apply for an Air Travel Pass for entry into Singapore on or after Friday next week The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday welcomed an announcement by Singapore that it is to lift border restrictions for travelers from Taiwan from Friday next week, saying that it would help promote potential “travel bubbles” between the two nations. The reopening would encourage the resumption of people-to-people and bilateral trade exchanges, the ministry said, thanking the Singaporean government for affirming Taiwan’s achievements in containing COVID-19. Taiwan earlier this year exported to Singapore nonwoven fabric for mask production, and donated medical-grade masks and N95 respirators, showing that disease prevention knows no borders, it said. Singapore is listed as one of 16 low-risk nations by
HIDDEN CAMERAS: Chang Tzu-yen rated the women he secretly filmed, traced some of them on social media, followed them and took their pictures, investigators said The Taipei District Court yesterday sentenced Chang Tzu-yen (張子彥) to six years in prison for placing hidden cameras in school and public toilets to secretly film women and girls, as well as circulating the recordings. Two years of the sentence can be commuted to a fine and the ruling can be appealed. Prosecutors had asked for a harsh punishment as a deterrent after an investigation found that Chang, 26, secretly filmed more than 160 girls and women mainly in Taipei and New Taipei City. The court said that it found Chang, a recent graduate of the National Taipei University of Technology, guilty of
LEGISLATIVE PROTECTION: A ‘household service act’ is needed to protect foreign domestic workers, who are not currently covered by the Labor Standards Act About 200 migrant workers and workers’ rights advocates yesterday rallied in front of the Legislative Yuan in Taipei to push for legislation to guarantee legal protection for domestic workers. At the heart of the protesters’ demands is a proposed “household service act” that the Migrants Empowerment Network in Taiwan (MENT) — a coalition of grassroots migrants’ rights organizations that organized the protest — has been pushing for since 2003. Protesters held signs with messages reading “We want legal protection,” “We are not slaves and not products,” and “Stop human trafficking. Stop exploitation.” Representatives of several groups, including MENT members such as the Taipei-based
‘COMPETITOR’: US president-elect Joe Biden might center his foreign policy on cooperation with Indo-Pacific allies to stem the expansion of Chinese influence US president-elect Joe Biden is likely to pursue a softer policy on China, focusing on cybersecurity and information technology challenges, as opposed to the “hard containment” direction favored by US President Donald Trump, an academic said yesterday. At a seminar hosted by the Prospect Foundation in Taipei, Academia Sinica Institute of European and American Studies research fellow Lin Cheng-yi (林正義) and others shared their predictions for US policy in the Indo-Pacific region under the Biden administration. Biden would likely maintain the current administration’s definition of China as a “strategic competitor,” Lin said. Foundation chairman and former minister of foreign affairs Mark Chen (陳唐山)