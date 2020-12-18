Study describes history of glowing mushroom genes

Staff writer, with CNA





Bioluminescent mushrooms have retained the trait because it facilitates reproduction, researchers at Academia Sinica said on Tuesday.

Scientists studied five types of mushrooms from the Mycena genus that can be seen glowing under trees, saying that they traced the evolution of the bonnet mushrooms to the Jurassic period — about 160 million years ago.

Why some mushrooms display bioluminescence has always been a question for evolutionary biologists, Academia Sinica said in a statement as it published the results of a research project aimed at detailing the evolution of the trait.

A research team led by Jason Tsai (蔡怡陞), an associate research fellow at the Biodiversity Research Center, collected five types of bonnet mushrooms that grow in Taiwan, four of which glow and one that does not, the statement said.

The team sequenced the genome of the Mycenoid lineage, one of the world’s three major light emitting fungal lineages and which contains about 600 species, with only 11 percent being luminescent, the statement said.

Compared with other lineages, the Mycenoid genome varied in size, it said.

In larger genomes, there are more transposable elements, while methylation — which can change the activity of a DNA segment without changing the sequence — is diluted, it said.

This meant the genome evolved to be highly variable and constantly grow, the statement said.

A transposable element is a DNA sequence that can change its position within a genome, sometimes creating or reversing mutations and altering the cell’s genetic identity and genome size.

By comparing bioluminescent and non-bioluminescent mushroom genomes, the research team — using fossils and data analysis — estimated that the world’s first bioluminescent mushroom emerged in the Jurassic, Academia Sinica said.

In the Cretaceous period about 140 million years ago, the Mycenoid lineage diverged, coinciding with the appearance of large numbers of flowering plants, the institute said.

In the late Cretaceous period, the emergence of a variety of habitats or nutrient sources provided by these plants would have facilitated the adaptation of Mycenoids to decompose and coexist with different plant materials, it said.

“The luciferase [enzymes that produce bioluminescence] cluster of the Mycenoid lineage were clustered at highly dynamic genome positions and have been rearranged through the process of evolution, resulting in the elimination of some of the luminescence genes of the mushroom clade,” the statement said.

“The reason why Mycenoid mushrooms still exist is that the bioluminescence might help them to adapt to the environment, eg, attracting insects to eat and spreading spores through the luminescence,” it said.

Tsai’s team identified 54 genes associated with luminescence intensity at different developmental stages and tissue that could play a role in regulating luminescence, it said.

“Further understanding of its regulation will help us understand the ecological significance of fungal regulation of luminescence,” the statement said.

Understanding the evolution of bioluminescence in fungi is an important step toward understanding the ecology of fungi, as well as developing applications such as cell live imaging for glowing plants, it said.

The study, which was supported by the Ministry of Science and Technology and Academia Sinica’s Career Development Award, was published online by the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America on Tuesday last week.