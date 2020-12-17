Virus Outbreak: Unity crucial in virus fight: Tsai

MAGAZINE INTERVIEW: The government’s success in preventing the spread of the virus gives it confidence about its ability to adapt to changing circumstances, she said

Staff writer, with CNA





Unity has been an important element in Taiwan’s success in preventing the spread of COVID-19, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said in an interview with the Cornell Law School’s magazine, the Presidential Office said yesterday.

In response to written questions submitted by the magazine, the Cornell Law Forum, for its fall issue on “Leading through Adversity,” Tsai said a major leadership lesson from the COVID-19 pandemic was the importance of creating a shared sense of purpose.

“It was most gratifying to see people from all walks of life put aside their differences, and come together to work for the common good. Leadership means inspiring unity, which was the real key to our success in combating COVID-19,” she said.

President Tsai Ing-wen waves as she arrives for a meeting of the Democratic Progressive Party Central Standing Committee yesterday at the DPP’s headquarters in Taipei. Photo: CNA

Tsai said that in early January she convened the first in a series of high-level national security meetings to coordinate the government’s efforts to combat the new virus and give disease control directives.

“Our existing national healthcare system and advanced digital capabilities helped create a comprehensive safety net to track and monitor the virus,” she wrote.

Although the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact are far from over, Taiwan’s success has made it confident in its ability to adapt to changing circumstances and work together to protect its people, while maintaining steady economic development amid serious global challenges, Tsai said.

“This capability makes us all proud of Taiwan,” she said.

Asked how Taiwan was able to avoid the lockdown measures that have become common in many parts of the world, Tsai told the magazine that prudent action, rapid response and early deployment gave the nations a head start its efforts to halt the spread of the virus, which meant it never had to go into lockdown.

Asked to comment on reports that female heads of state appear to have been more effective in responding to the pandemic because of female leadership traits such as compassion, humility and collaboration, Tsai said that policies were more important than gender.

“Effective leadership requires a wide range of character traits and skills that transcend gender,” Tsai told the magazine.

“When the world sees Taiwan’s success in fighting the pandemic, I hope they are not just looking at the leader’s gender, but at everyone’s contributions,” the president said.

“As I have said before, being a woman president, I have a responsibility to promote women’s empowerment, both at home and abroad. I will not stop until the term ‘female president’ is a thing of the past. This is, and has always been, my goal,” she said.

Tsai’s interview was part of a series on the leadership of 10 of the law school’s alumni.

The Cornell Law Forum, which is published in the spring and fall of each year, features academic articles, profiles of alumni, news briefs and faculty notes.