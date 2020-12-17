The International Air Transport Association (IATA) yesterday urged governments around the world to consider aviation industry employees as essential workers during the impending COVID-19 vaccination campaign after healthcare providers and vulnerable groups have been inoculated.
“We are not asking for aviation workers to be on top of the list, but we need governments to ensure that transportation workers are considered as essential when vaccine roll-out plans are developed,” IATA director-general and CEO Alexandre de Juniac said in a statement.
“The transportation of the COVID-19 vaccines has already begun, and as calculations show, it will require the equivalent of 8,000 Boeing 747 freighter aircraft for global distribution. It is therefore essential that we have the qualified workforce in place to ensure a functioning logistics chain,” De Juniac added.
The Montreal, Canada-based trade association of the world’s airlines said that its call is aligned with the proposed Roadmap for Prioritizing Uses of COVID-19 Vaccines by the WHO’s Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE), which recommends priority populations for vaccination based on the respective epidemiologic situation and vaccine supply scenarios.
Within this framework, SAGE has included transportation workers alongside other essential sectors outside the health and education sectors, including police, the association said.
Air transport has a vital role in facilitating the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the timely distribution of medicines, testing kits, protective equipment and vaccines, it said.
Three local biotechnology firms — Adimmune Corp, Medigen Vaccine Biologic Corp and United Biomedical — on Tuesday confirmed that they have approached China Airlines and EVA Airways, as well as cargo companies, about delivering the vaccines they are developing.
Both airlines said they have experience in delivering goods using cold-chain logistics.
OPENING UP: The city-state announced that visitors from Taiwan, with immediate effect, can apply for an Air Travel Pass for entry into Singapore on or after Friday next week The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday welcomed an announcement by Singapore that it is to lift border restrictions for travelers from Taiwan from Friday next week, saying that it would help promote potential “travel bubbles” between the two nations. The reopening would encourage the resumption of people-to-people and bilateral trade exchanges, the ministry said, thanking the Singaporean government for affirming Taiwan’s achievements in containing COVID-19. Taiwan earlier this year exported to Singapore nonwoven fabric for mask production, and donated medical-grade masks and N95 respirators, showing that disease prevention knows no borders, it said. Singapore is listed as one of 16 low-risk nations by
NO EXCUSES: The CECC said it has fined three Americans, two Hong Kongers and an Australian NT$10,000 for not providing a PCR test report upon their arrival in Taiwan The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported four new imported cases of COVID-19 — a traveler from Indonesia and three from the Philippines — bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Taiwan to 724. The four people, all migrant workers, arrived in Taiwan on Nov. 25 and 26, and were tested before the end of their mandatory 14-day quarantine, the CECC said, adding that the results came back positive yesterday. All migrant workers from the Philippines and Indonesia, except those hired as fishers, are required to quarantine for 14 days at a designated government-run center and are tested for COVID-19
LEGISLATIVE PROTECTION: A ‘household service act’ is needed to protect foreign domestic workers, who are not currently covered by the Labor Standards Act About 200 migrant workers and workers’ rights advocates yesterday rallied in front of the Legislative Yuan in Taipei to push for legislation to guarantee legal protection for domestic workers. At the heart of the protesters’ demands is a proposed “household service act” that the Migrants Empowerment Network in Taiwan (MENT) — a coalition of grassroots migrants’ rights organizations that organized the protest — has been pushing for since 2003. Protesters held signs with messages reading “We want legal protection,” “We are not slaves and not products,” and “Stop human trafficking. Stop exploitation.” Representatives of several groups, including MENT members such as the Taipei-based
‘COMPETITOR’: US president-elect Joe Biden might center his foreign policy on cooperation with Indo-Pacific allies to stem the expansion of Chinese influence US president-elect Joe Biden is likely to pursue a softer policy on China, focusing on cybersecurity and information technology challenges, as opposed to the “hard containment” direction favored by US President Donald Trump, an academic said yesterday. At a seminar hosted by the Prospect Foundation in Taipei, Academia Sinica Institute of European and American Studies research fellow Lin Cheng-yi (林正義) and others shared their predictions for US policy in the Indo-Pacific region under the Biden administration. Biden would likely maintain the current administration’s definition of China as a “strategic competitor,” Lin said. Foundation chairman and former minister of foreign affairs Mark Chen (陳唐山)