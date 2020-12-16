President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has sent a letter congratulating US president-elect Joe Biden on his election, Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) said yesterday, without revealing when it was sent.
The US Electoral College on Monday confirmed Biden’s victory by awarding him 306 electoral votes — more than the 270 needed — to US President Donald Trump’s 232.
The result has to be confirmed by a joint session of the US Congress on Jan. 6.
Photo: Reuters
Tsai and Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) on Nov. 8 posted messages on Twitter congratulating Biden and vice president-elect Kamala Harris on their election, after the German, French and other major foreign leaders did so.
Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) did not send his congratulations until Nov. 25.
In addition to her Twitter message last month, Tsai sent Biden a congratulatory letter, relayed by the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the US in Washington, Ou said after a news briefing in Taipei.
Representative to the US Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) on Nov. 13 also had a telephone call with Antony Blinken, whom Biden late last month tapped to be his secretary of state, she added.
Depending on the US’ plan for Biden’s inauguration ceremony next month, the government would again extend its felicitations to the new US administration through proper channels, Ou said, adding that the nation hoped to continue deepening relations with Washington based on existing rapport.
Local media reports on Monday said that the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) is considering sending a delegation to Biden’s inauguration, with KMT Legislator Charles Chen (陳以信), a former Presidential Office spokesman, leading the group.
Asked about the KMT’s plan, Ou said the ministry has no comment on the plans of any political party or think tank.
In related news, US Ambassador to the UN Kelly Craft on Monday called for comprehensive reforms to the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC), criticizing the body for empowering China, while denying a voice to those it mistreats, including Taiwan.
In a speech to a virtual event hosted by the Washington-based Heritage Foundation and American Enterprise Institute think tanks, Craft reiterated the US’ reasons for leaving the council and proposed a series of reforms that should take place before it considers rejoining.
Trump initially tried to reform the council from within, but made “the principled decision” to withdraw in 2018 when the proposed changes by the US failed to win support, she said.
“Sadly, the UN organization charged with the protection and promotion of human rights ... includes the voices of the very human rights violators it was designed to counter,” Craft said.
One of the 15 members elected to the council in October was China, which is known for “egregious examples of human rights abuses,” she said.
The “outrage” of such a decision “stands in stark contrast to Taiwan, a true force for good in the world,” she added.
To truly protect human rights, “responsible nations” of the world must come together to demand reforms to the UNHRC, the ambassador said.
These changes should include stricter membership criteria, a higher threshold for election to the council and the elimination of bias against countries like Israel, she said.
Delaying the reforms would betray the victims of human rights abuses by perpetuating “the bitter irony of having to watch the government that abused them sit on the human rights council,” Craft said.
“I cannot turn away from the mistreatment of the Taiwanese, the Hong Kongers, the Tibetans, the Uighurs, the Rohingyas and many more,” she said.
Additional reporting by CNA
