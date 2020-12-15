Yunlin County Commissioner Chang Li-shan, center, New Taipei City Mayor Hou You-yi, right, and other officials hold up slices of pork at a news conference at a hotpot restaurant in New Taipei City yesterday to promote locally produced pork.
Photo courtesy of the New Taipei City Government via CNA
NOISE COMPLAINTS: The city is to set up a response center to supervise resources for the event, ask the organizers to reduce noise and provide a clear parade route The Taipei City Government has proposed three ways to improve the annual Tshing Shan Festival, which received many noise pollution complaints over the weekend, Taipei Deputy Mayor Tsai Ping-kun (蔡炳坤) said yesterday. The festival, held by the Qingshan Temple (青山宮) in Wanhua District (萬華), is one of the three biggest temple festivals in Taipei and ran from Friday through Sunday. The city government received 509 complaints during the event, mainly over noise from firecrackers and fireworks late at night and into the morning. A fire also broke out on the roof of a five-story building as a festival parade passed through Huanghe N
BREAKTHROUGH: The Bamboo Union gang’s Baoho Chapter is the most violent criminal group in the greater Taipei area, the New Taipei City mayor said New Taipei City prosecutors have taken into custody five alleged gangsters — reportedly members of the Baoho Chapter of the Bamboo Union — regarding an investigation into a number of violent crimes in which illegal firearms were used, including the shooting of Internet celebrity Holger Chen (陳之漢). Prosecutors and local police on Tuesday raided 14 locations, detaining Shao Po-chieh (邵柏傑), 44, reportedly a former boss of the chapter, and four others who allegedly worked under him. The five suspects were yesterday transferred to the New Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office for questioning. Authorities in early October detained 10 people in connection with Chen’s case.
NO EXCUSES: The CECC said it has fined three Americans, two Hong Kongers and an Australian NT$10,000 for not providing a PCR test report upon their arrival in Taiwan The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported four new imported cases of COVID-19 — a traveler from Indonesia and three from the Philippines — bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Taiwan to 724. The four people, all migrant workers, arrived in Taiwan on Nov. 25 and 26, and were tested before the end of their mandatory 14-day quarantine, the CECC said, adding that the results came back positive yesterday. All migrant workers from the Philippines and Indonesia, except those hired as fishers, are required to quarantine for 14 days at a designated government-run center and are tested for COVID-19
OPENING UP: The city-state announced that visitors from Taiwan, with immediate effect, can apply for an Air Travel Pass for entry into Singapore on or after Friday next week The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday welcomed an announcement by Singapore that it is to lift border restrictions for travelers from Taiwan from Friday next week, saying that it would help promote potential “travel bubbles” between the two nations. The reopening would encourage the resumption of people-to-people and bilateral trade exchanges, the ministry said, thanking the Singaporean government for affirming Taiwan’s achievements in containing COVID-19. Taiwan earlier this year exported to Singapore nonwoven fabric for mask production, and donated medical-grade masks and N95 respirators, showing that disease prevention knows no borders, it said. Singapore is listed as one of 16 low-risk nations by