Singapore to ease rules for arrivals from Taiwan

OPENING UP: The city-state announced that visitors from Taiwan, with immediate effect, can apply for an Air Travel Pass for entry into Singapore on or after Friday next week The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday welcomed an announcement by Singapore that it is to lift border restrictions for travelers from Taiwan from Friday next week, saying that it would help promote potential “travel bubbles” between the two nations. The reopening would encourage the resumption of people-to-people and bilateral trade exchanges, the ministry said, thanking the Singaporean government for affirming Taiwan’s achievements in containing COVID-19. Taiwan earlier this year exported to Singapore nonwoven fabric for mask production, and donated medical-grade masks and N95 respirators, showing that disease prevention knows no borders, it said. Singapore is listed as one of 16 low-risk nations by

By Lin Chia-nan