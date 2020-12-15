Common hot spring habits could damage skin

By Hu Tzu-hsia and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer





A dermatologist has warned that excessive scrubbing during or after immersion in a hot spring can result in unhealthier skin or severe itching, and advised people not to wear makeup to hot springs, as it could result in rashes.

Some older people are fond of vigorously scrubbing their backs with towels when visiting hot springs, Lo Yang (羅陽), a physician at Cathay General Hospital’s department of dermatology, said on Thursday.

Aside from the question of how sanitary such an action is in a public space, the reason the skin feels silky smooth afterward is because the water is hot, and the difference in temperature makes it easier for dead skin to flake off, Lo said.

If a person scrubs their skin too vigorously when soaking, it can cause the skin to become “too clean,” Lo said.

The stratum corneum — the outer layer of the skin — and the sebum that are removed are important barriers for the skin and help keep moisture in the body, he said.

People who have asteatotic dermatitis, or those whose skin itches during the dry season, might feel very itchy when after scrubbing their bodies, Lo said.

As for wearing makeup while at hot springs, the hot water would cause the pores to dilate and the makeup would prevent waste matter and aging cells from being excreted, he said.

If serious, the individual might also develop a heat rash, Lo said.

As for using skincare facial masks at a hot spring, as often depicted in Japanese TV shows, he said that many masks contain preservatives, which could seep into the skin.

People should use the masks after finishing their hot spring bath, but only after washing their faces first, Lo said.