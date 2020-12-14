HEALTH
Group calls for donations
The Taiwan Blood Services Foundation on Saturday called on the public to donate blood, as the nation’s supply of blood has fallen below the officially designated safe level of seven days. A shortage of all blood types has reached critical levels particularly in Taipei and Tainan, the foundation said. In Hsinchu and Kaohsiung, there is a shortage of type O blood, while in Taichung, types O and AB are in short supply, it added. Liu Chun-hong (劉俊宏) of the Taipei Blood Center, which is run by the foundation, said the low supply could be due to increased demand from people with cardiovascular disease and gastrointestinal bleeding. Blood transfusions in Taipei in September rose by 6,000 bags from a year earlier, Liu said. One of the reasons could be the postponement of major surgeries at hospitals earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he said, adding that there was also high demand in October and last month.
RESTAURANTS
Ice Monster to close shop
Ice Monster, a Taipei chain store that sells shaved ice desserts, yesterday said that it would temporarily close its shop on Yongkang Street due to slow business caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The store, the first in the chain, would close by the end of this year, but those on Songgao Road and in the Ximending (西門町) area would remain open, the company said in a statement. Yongkang Street is a popular tourist area that normally attracts foreign visitors. However, since the beginning of this year, several businesses in the Yongkang Street commercial circle have been forced to close or readjust, the Taipei Dongmen Yongkang Business Circle Development Association has said.
ENTERTAINMENT
Taiwanese film wins award
The Taiwanese comedy I WeirDO (怪胎) on Saturday won the best film award at the London East Asia Film Festival, the biggest Asian film festival in the UK. Written and directed by newcomer Liao Ming-yi (廖明毅), the movie tells the story of two lovers who have obsessive compulsive disorder. It has been touted as the first feature film in Asia shot entirely on an iPhone. The film has won the Network for the Promotion of Asian Cinema’s NETPAC Award at the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival in South Korea, as well as the Crystal Mulberry Award and Purple Mulberry Award at the Far East Film Festival in Udine, Italy. It also won the Audience Award at Canada’s Fantasia International Film Festival and an Honorable Mention Award at the New York Asian Film Festival.
WEATHER
Temperatures to drop
Temperatures in most of northern Taiwan are expected to fall to 13°C this week with the approach of a seasonal northeasterly wind system, the Central Weather Bureau said yesterday. The wind system began affecting Taiwan late last night, sending the mercury down to 14°C to 16°C degrees in northern and central parts of the nation until Wednesday, the bureau said. In low-lying and coastal regions, as well as in areas close to the mountains, the temperature is expected to dip to lows of 13°C, bureau forecaster Wang Pin-hsiang (王品翔) said. In eastern and southern parts of the country, lows will hover around 17°C to 18°C, he said. The cold and wet weather in northern Taiwan is likely to last until Friday, after which the mercury would rise again and the rain would stop, he said. However, another cold wave would arrive on Saturday, bringing cold and rainy weather to northern Taiwan again, he said.
NOISE COMPLAINTS: The city is to set up a response center to supervise resources for the event, ask the organizers to reduce noise and provide a clear parade route The Taipei City Government has proposed three ways to improve the annual Tshing Shan Festival, which received many noise pollution complaints over the weekend, Taipei Deputy Mayor Tsai Ping-kun (蔡炳坤) said yesterday. The festival, held by the Qingshan Temple (青山宮) in Wanhua District (萬華), is one of the three biggest temple festivals in Taipei and ran from Friday through Sunday. The city government received 509 complaints during the event, mainly over noise from firecrackers and fireworks late at night and into the morning.
BREAKTHROUGH: The Bamboo Union gang's Baoho Chapter is the most violent criminal group in the greater Taipei area, the New Taipei City mayor said New Taipei City prosecutors have taken into custody five alleged gangsters — reportedly members of the Baoho Chapter of the Bamboo Union — regarding an investigation into a number of violent crimes in which illegal firearms were used, including the shooting of Internet celebrity Holger Chen (陳之漢). Prosecutors and local police on Tuesday raided 14 locations, detaining Shao Po-chieh (邵柏傑), 44, reportedly a former boss of the chapter, and four others who allegedly worked under him. The five suspects were yesterday transferred to the New Taipei District Prosecutors' Office for questioning.
NO EXCUSES: The CECC said it has fined three Americans, two Hong Kongers and an Australian NT$10,000 for not providing a PCR test report upon their arrival in Taiwan The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported four new imported cases of COVID-19 — a traveler from Indonesia and three from the Philippines — bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Taiwan to 724. The four people, all migrant workers, arrived in Taiwan on Nov. 25 and 26, and were tested before the end of their mandatory 14-day quarantine, the CECC said, adding that the results came back positive yesterday.
CIVIC SPACE: A South Africa-based NGO cited Taiwan setting up the National Human Rights Commission and its recognition of foreign journalists forced out of China For the third year in a row, Taiwan has been named the only country in Asia with an open civic space, a Civicus report released in Bangkok yesterday said. In its People Power Under Attack 2020 report, the South Africa-based non-governmental organization (NGO) placed 196 countries in five categories — "open," "narrowed," "obstructed," "repressed" or "closed" — based on their basic freedoms, such as freedoms of the press and speech. Taiwan was one of 42 countries worldwide, and the only one in Asia, in the "open" category.