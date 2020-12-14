Chang Ching-wei, director of the Council of Agriculture’s Department of Animal Industry, front row third right, and representatives of the Hualien County Government’s Bureau of Agriculture and the Hualien Swine Association hold signs at an event in Hualien County yesterday to promote locally produced pork.
Photo: Wang Chun-chi, Taipei Times
NOISE COMPLAINTS: The city is to set up a response center to supervise resources for the event, ask the organizers to reduce noise and provide a clear parade route The Taipei City Government has proposed three ways to improve the annual Tshing Shan Festival, which received many noise pollution complaints over the weekend, Taipei Deputy Mayor Tsai Ping-kun (蔡炳坤) said yesterday. The festival, held by the Qingshan Temple (青山宮) in Wanhua District (萬華), is one of the three biggest temple festivals in Taipei and ran from Friday through Sunday. The city government received 509 complaints during the event, mainly over noise from firecrackers and fireworks late at night and into the morning. A fire also broke out on the roof of a five-story building as a festival parade passed through Huanghe N
BREAKTHROUGH: The Bamboo Union gang’s Baoho Chapter is the most violent criminal group in the greater Taipei area, the New Taipei City mayor said New Taipei City prosecutors have taken into custody five alleged gangsters — reportedly members of the Baoho Chapter of the Bamboo Union — regarding an investigation into a number of violent crimes in which illegal firearms were used, including the shooting of Internet celebrity Holger Chen (陳之漢). Prosecutors and local police on Tuesday raided 14 locations, detaining Shao Po-chieh (邵柏傑), 44, reportedly a former boss of the chapter, and four others who allegedly worked under him. The five suspects were yesterday transferred to the New Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office for questioning. Authorities in early October detained 10 people in connection with Chen’s case.
NO EXCUSES: The CECC said it has fined three Americans, two Hong Kongers and an Australian NT$10,000 for not providing a PCR test report upon their arrival in Taiwan The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported four new imported cases of COVID-19 — a traveler from Indonesia and three from the Philippines — bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Taiwan to 724. The four people, all migrant workers, arrived in Taiwan on Nov. 25 and 26, and were tested before the end of their mandatory 14-day quarantine, the CECC said, adding that the results came back positive yesterday. All migrant workers from the Philippines and Indonesia, except those hired as fishers, are required to quarantine for 14 days at a designated government-run center and are tested for COVID-19
CIVIC SPACE: A South Africa-based NGO cited Taiwan setting up the National Human Rights Commission and its recognition of foreign journalists forced out of China For the third year in a row, Taiwan has been named the only country in Asia with an open civic space, a Civicus report released in Bangkok yesterday said. In its People Power Under Attack 2020 report, the South Africa-based non-governmental organization (NGO) placed 196 countries in five categories — “open,” “narrowed,” “obstructed,” “repressed” or “closed” — based on their basic freedoms, such as freedoms of the press and speech. Taiwan was one of 42 countries worldwide, and the only one in Asia, in the “open” category. Out of 25 Asian countries in the report, four were rated as “closed” — China, Laos,