President featured in cover story of French magazine

Staff writer, with CNA





President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), among other world leaders, has been featured in a cover story in the latest edition of Le Point, a French weekly political and news magazine based in Paris.

Headlined “Who will dominate the world?” the four-part article published on Thursday delves into a number of issues, ranging from an analysis of post-COVID-19 Europe, the US and Asia, to the future of liberal democracies around the world and a technology dispute.

The last section of the article, titled “How did Taiwan do it?” touches on how Tsai helped steer the nation away from a possible crisis, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Civic consciousness defeats the coronavirus ... seems like living on another planet in Taipei,” the article’s author, Nicolas Baverez, wrote.

The article included a photograph of Tsai with the caption: “President Tsai relied on the people’s cooperation to combat the virus.”

Baverez wrote how contact tracing, information transparency, mandatory mask-wearing and public confidence in the government played a huge role in Taiwan’s handling of the crisis.

At a time when Taiwan was already taking measures such as mandatory quarantine and isolation against the coronavirus, the French Constitutional Council until May 11 did not even consider COVID-19 a serious illness, he wrote.

Zsuzsa Anna Ferenczy, a researcher at 9Dashline and a former political adviser to the European Parliament, is quoted in the report as saying that despite Taiwan’s success in dealing with the pandemic, it is unlikely to make significant gains in its efforts to improve its relations with the EU and Europe amid China’s growing aggression.

“European countries currently retain too many economic interests with Beijing,” she said, adding that although Taiwan possesses the technological expertise, as it has demonstrated during this current pandemic, “on the political level, Europe will hesitate.”

“The solution is to approach Taiwan discreetly,” she said.