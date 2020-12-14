Two old landmines found on Kinmen safely disposed of

Staff writer, with CNA





Two old landmines were found on Saturday on the western side of Kinmen’s Lieyu Township (烈嶼), the Coast Guard Administration (CGA) said yesterday.

The mines were spotted by a passerby, who informed local authorities late on Saturday, the agency said in a press release.

Members of its 9th Coastal Patrol Corps were dispatched to the site, where the objects were identified as US M3 landmines.

An examination determined that the rusty mines posed no immediate threat, and a military bomb disposal unit was called in, corps member Tian Tzu-ching (刁子敬) said.

The bomb unit took the pair to its base for disposal, Tiao said.

The CGA is urging Kinmen residents and visitors to be on alert for old landmines and bombs in coastal areas of Kinmen and surrounding waters. Any sightings of objects that look like explosives should be reported to 118, it said.

Starting in 1949, the government planted more than 100,000 landmines to prevent an invasion by Chinese troops of Kinmen, Matsu and Dongyin Island (東引島).

The Kinmen County Government in June 2013 said its demining effort was finished after 95,806 mines had been cleared over eight years, but beach erosion means that bombs and landmines are still found.