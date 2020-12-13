The Health Promotion Administration (HPA) yesterday recommended eight precautionary tips for cold weather, especially for elderly people and people with chronic high blood pressure, high blood lipids and high blood sugar as temperatures are expected to drop tomorrow.
The Central Weather Bureau forecast that a northeast monsoon would strengthen today, causing temperatures to dip from tomorrow to Wednesday, while cold weather has been linked to a higher risk of cardiovascular events, especially in people with heart disease, the HPA said in a news release.
Sudden low temperatures can cause the blood vessels to constrict and blood pressure to increase, because more pressure is needed to force the blood through the narrowed veins and arteries, thus leading to an increased risk of a heart attack or stroke in people with heart disease, it said.
The HPA provided eight tips for anyone in a cold environment, saying that they are especially helpful for elderly people and people with the “three highs,” as well as those who are obese, lack exercise, habitually smoke or drink alcohol, or have a family history of cardiovascular disease.
The tips include dressing in several warm layers when going outdoors and especially wearing a scarf, hat and mask to cover the head and neck, as well as gloves and socks to keep fingers and toes warm.
People should get out of bed slowly, drink water, and move their body gently and gradually when starting their day, the HPA said.
Elderly people should keep warm clothing near their bed for getting up to urinate at night or for getting up in the morning, it said.
People with the three highs should avoid excessive eating and drinking, intense fluctuations in mood, or sudden and intense exercise, it added.
People with cardiovascular disease should avoid hiking or bathing in hot springs alone, it said, adding that bath temperatures should be no more than 40°C and they should wait at least two hours after a meal.
They should also avoid outdoor exercise immediately after a meal, as well as in the early morning or at night during cold weather, the HPA said.
