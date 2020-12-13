A “dark skies” initiative launched by Nantou County’s Renai Township (仁愛) for the area around Cingjing Farm (清境農場) has gained the support of 52 local businesses.
After nearby Hehuanshan (合歡山) gained recognition in August last year from the International Dark-Sky Association (IDA) for its stargazing conditions, the township moved to further reduce light pollution, calling on businesses to switch to more ambient lighting and to turn off unnecessary sources of outdoor lighting.
Friday marked the first time that the participating businesses all shut off their outdoor lighting on the same night, creating the best conditions for stargazing.
Photo courtesy of Cingjing Sustainable Development Association consultant Hu Hsiu-hsing
Hehuanshan is less than 20km from Cingjing Farm, so having the stargazing area extend toward the farm made sense for tourism and for saving electricity, which is beneficial for the environment, the township said.
Renai would devise a system for certifying participating businesses as “dark sky friendly,” based on standards laid out by the IDA, National Chi Nan University dean of general affairs Tseng Yung-ping (曾永平) said.
Taipei Amateur Astronomers Association president Liu Chi-an (劉志安) said that the initiative’s three aims are to reduce light pollution in the township, promote widespread adoption of lighting that meets IDA standards — which do not disturb the activity of nocturnal animals — and encourage local residents and businesses to switch off outdoor lights after 9pm.
The initiative covers the area along Provincial Highway 14, from the 3km mark to the 18km mark, he said, adding that the Nantou County Government estimates that the initiative would save 300,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity per year.
Tourism in the township is going through a transition and many businesses are spending on new lighting in the hope of drawing in sky gazers, Cingjing Tourism Association director Chiang Cheng-wei (蔣政緯) said.
“This is not only about reducing light sources or stargazing, it is about innovation and social change,” sustainable tourism advocate Lee Tsung-hsiu (李從秀) said.
NOISE COMPLAINTS: The city is to set up a response center to supervise resources for the event, ask the organizers to reduce noise and provide a clear parade route The Taipei City Government has proposed three ways to improve the annual Tshing Shan Festival, which received many noise pollution complaints over the weekend, Taipei Deputy Mayor Tsai Ping-kun (蔡炳坤) said yesterday. The festival, held by the Qingshan Temple (青山宮) in Wanhua District (萬華), is one of the three biggest temple festivals in Taipei and ran from Friday through Sunday. The city government received 509 complaints during the event, mainly over noise from firecrackers and fireworks late at night and into the morning. A fire also broke out on the roof of a five-story building as a festival parade passed through Huanghe N
VALUABLE REAL ESTATE: With fewer than 300,000 parking spaces for nearly 3 million vehicles, the city has been building parking facilities wherever it can Taichung residents have registered more than 1.11 million cars, far exceeding the number of parking spaces in the city, leading to complaints about parking, a source said Saturday. Residents have also registered nearly 1.74 million scooters and motorcycles, but there are only 145,000 parking spaces for cars and trucks, and 146,000 spaces for scooters — far fewer than residents need, the source said. Facing budget constraints, the city only has about NT$1.4 billion (US$49.1 million) annually to handle parking-related expenses, including personnel, management and maintenance costs, Taichung Parking Management Office Director Lee Chun-hsien (李春賢) said. About NT$500 million of the office’s budget is
FAMILY TRAGEDY: A man was found dead in a vehicle in Kaohsiung along with his wife, who had cancer, a son with epilepsy and an 11-year-old daughter with aphasia A group representing caregivers yesterday called for public awareness of families dealing with long-term care burdens, while reassuring caregivers that support is available, after a family was found dead on Friday. The Taiwan Association of Family Caregivers issued the call after a couple and their two children were found dead in a vehicle in Kaohsiung in what is believed to have been a murder-suicide. The body of a 57-year-old man surnamed Chien (簡) was found in the driver’s seat when police arrived at the scene after receiving a report at about 8am. Chien’s wife, 52, son, 24, and daughter, 11, were lying on
BREAKTHROUGH: The Bamboo Union gang’s Baoho Chapter is the most violent criminal group in the greater Taipei area, the New Taipei City mayor said New Taipei City prosecutors have taken into custody five alleged gangsters — reportedly members of the Baoho Chapter of the Bamboo Union — regarding an investigation into a number of violent crimes in which illegal firearms were used, including the shooting of Internet celebrity Holger Chen (陳之漢). Prosecutors and local police on Tuesday raided 14 locations, detaining Shao Po-chieh (邵柏傑), 44, reportedly a former boss of the chapter, and four others who allegedly worked under him. The five suspects were yesterday transferred to the New Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office for questioning. Authorities in early October detained 10 people in connection with Chen’s case.