Taiwan and Switzerland sign prisoner transfer deal

Staff writer, with CNA





An agreement on the transfer of convicted and sentenced criminals between Taiwan and Switzerland took effect on Friday, the Ministry of Justice said in a statement on the same day.

The agreement was remotely signed by Trade Office of Swiss Industries Director Reto Renggli in Taipei on Nov. 13 and Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Switzerland Director David Huang (黃偉峰) on Friday in Bern, the statement said.

“Citizens of the two countries who are sentenced to jail in each other’s territory may under certain conditions apply for repatriation to serve the remainder of their terms in their home countries,” it said.

The measure conforms to human rights principles and allows the prisoners’ relatives to visit them more conveniently, it added.

The agreement was signed after three years of negotiations and is the fifth such deal reached between Taiwan and a European country, the ministry said, adding that agreements exist with Denmark, Germany, Poland and the UK.

To date, seven German, one British and one Danish convict have been transferred from Taiwan to their home country to serve their sentences, ministry data showed.

The number of Taiwanese prisoners repatriated from Europe was not immediately available.