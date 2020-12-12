Same-sex couples most worried about telling families: poll

THE SUPPORT FACTOR: Fifteen percent said they could not see a future in which they could marry because of family issues, a social worker said

By Kayleigh Madjar / Staff writer, with CNA





The issue that worries same-sex couples the most when deciding whether to get married is coming out to their families, a Taiwan GDi Association survey showed on Thursday.

The association conducted the survey to explore how legalization of same-sex marriages has affected LGBT people.

It found that public support influences decisions over whether to marry, as well as physical and mental health, with familial support being the most critical, association researcher Chen Ying-yu (陳嫈瑜) said.

The group presented its findings at the Taichung City Council, saying it found that the city has the lowest levels of parental support nationwide.

The greatest obstacle to getting married is coming out to family members, with 15 percent of respondents saying that they could not see a future in which they could marry due to family considerations, association social worker Cheng Kuan-min (鄭寬民) said.

Parental support is the greatest wish and the greatest stress factor among LGBT people, the association said.

The group recommended that the Taichung City Government work to increase the visibility of LGBT people and families, promote diversity education and create LGBT-friendly areas.

Taichung City Councilor Huang Shou-ta (黃守達) called on the mayor to convene a cross-departmental committee tasked with improving the city’s environment for LGBT people and integrating gender diversity into every policy.

Gender equality is not solely the purview of the Taichung Social Affairs Bureau, but the entirety of the city government, Taichung City Councilor Jang Jia-an (張家銨) said.

The municipality said that there is already a committee dedicated to pursuing gender equality.

It is chaired by the mayor and includes members from departments across the city government, it said.

Within the committee, eight task forces meet regularly to discuss and review efforts to build a gender-friendly environment for city residents, it said.

The bureau would keep working across departments to continue its gender diversity advocacy work, which includes improving partnerships with private organizations to increase public support, it said.