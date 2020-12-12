The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) caucus yesterday proposed four legislative motions urging the government to halt the planned lifting of a ban on US pork imports that contain residues of the feed additive ractopamine and renegotiate the deal with Washington.
However, the motions were blocked by the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) majority in the Legislative Yuan.
Although ractopamine is banned as an animal feed additive in Taiwan due to concerns over its safety, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Aug. 28 announced that the nation would lift its ban on imports of pork from the US, where the additive is allowed, as well as imports of beef from cattle aged 30 months or older.
Critics have argued that lifting the pork import ban fails to prioritize the health of Taiwanese and the interests of local hog farmers, despite government reassurances.
To halt the policy before it is to take effect on Jan.1, the KMT in the first of its proposals called on the government to seek negotiations on the issue with the incoming administration of US president-elect Joe Biden.
Tsai’s U-turn on the policy was to cater to US President Donald Trump, who is to leave office, the KMT caucus said.
The second proposal called on the government to negotiate with Washington on quarantine and inspection regulations for pork imports, with the aim to sign a protocol similar to that which the then-KMT government in 2009 signed with the US on beef imports.
The third motion called for a joint committee meeting to review the executive order by which Tsai authorized the policy change, saying that lifting the ban does not touch upon a ban on imports of meat containing residues of beta-agonists.
Ractopamine is a beta-agonist, a class of drug of which the effects include relaxing airway muscles.
While the DPP caucus on Monday forwarded the executive order to a plenary session for review, the KMT said that the move contravened legislative regulations, as the ruling party suspended discussions.
The fourth motion calls on the government to apologize to the public, saying that it has suppressed critics of the policy change through police surveillance.
The motions were blocked by the DPP caucus and were not discussed.
In related news, the KMT caucus yesterday held a news conference accusing DPP Taoyuan City Councilor Wang Hao-yu (王浩宇) of insulting the Sediq people.
Wang this week posted a photograph on Facebook of a steak accompanied by a caption that said “Is there Sediq in the steak? a woman asked,” suggesting some people mistook Sediq for ractopamine as both in Chinese translation have five characters and contain the word "lai"(萊).
KMT Legislator Yosi Takun, a Sediq, said that Wang’s remarks were vulgar and humiliated his people.
Kung demanded an apology from the councilor and from Tsai.
If Wang does not apologize, he would lead people to throw eggs at his office, Kung said.
To fulfill her promise to Aborigines, Tsai should urge the legislature to pass a bill to prevent discrimination based on ethnicity, he said.
Additional reporting by CNA
NOISE COMPLAINTS: The city is to set up a response center to supervise resources for the event, ask the organizers to reduce noise and provide a clear parade route The Taipei City Government has proposed three ways to improve the annual Tshing Shan Festival, which received many noise pollution complaints over the weekend, Taipei Deputy Mayor Tsai Ping-kun (蔡炳坤) said yesterday. The festival, held by the Qingshan Temple (青山宮) in Wanhua District (萬華), is one of the three biggest temple festivals in Taipei and ran from Friday through Sunday. The city government received 509 complaints during the event, mainly over noise from firecrackers and fireworks late at night and into the morning. A fire also broke out on the roof of a five-story building as a festival parade passed through Huanghe N
VALUABLE REAL ESTATE: With fewer than 300,000 parking spaces for nearly 3 million vehicles, the city has been building parking facilities wherever it can Taichung residents have registered more than 1.11 million cars, far exceeding the number of parking spaces in the city, leading to complaints about parking, a source said Saturday. Residents have also registered nearly 1.74 million scooters and motorcycles, but there are only 145,000 parking spaces for cars and trucks, and 146,000 spaces for scooters — far fewer than residents need, the source said. Facing budget constraints, the city only has about NT$1.4 billion (US$49.1 million) annually to handle parking-related expenses, including personnel, management and maintenance costs, Taichung Parking Management Office Director Lee Chun-hsien (李春賢) said. About NT$500 million of the office’s budget is
FAMILY TRAGEDY: A man was found dead in a vehicle in Kaohsiung along with his wife, who had cancer, a son with epilepsy and an 11-year-old daughter with aphasia A group representing caregivers yesterday called for public awareness of families dealing with long-term care burdens, while reassuring caregivers that support is available, after a family was found dead on Friday. The Taiwan Association of Family Caregivers issued the call after a couple and their two children were found dead in a vehicle in Kaohsiung in what is believed to have been a murder-suicide. The body of a 57-year-old man surnamed Chien (簡) was found in the driver’s seat when police arrived at the scene after receiving a report at about 8am. Chien’s wife, 52, son, 24, and daughter, 11, were lying on
BREAKTHROUGH: The Bamboo Union gang’s Baoho Chapter is the most violent criminal group in the greater Taipei area, the New Taipei City mayor said New Taipei City prosecutors have taken into custody five alleged gangsters — reportedly members of the Baoho Chapter of the Bamboo Union — regarding an investigation into a number of violent crimes in which illegal firearms were used, including the shooting of Internet celebrity Holger Chen (陳之漢). Prosecutors and local police on Tuesday raided 14 locations, detaining Shao Po-chieh (邵柏傑), 44, reportedly a former boss of the chapter, and four others who allegedly worked under him. The five suspects were yesterday transferred to the New Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office for questioning. Authorities in early October detained 10 people in connection with Chen’s case.