KMT proposes legislative motions to halt US imports

By Chen Yun / Staff reporter





The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) caucus yesterday proposed four legislative motions urging the government to halt the planned lifting of a ban on US pork imports that contain residues of the feed additive ractopamine and renegotiate the deal with Washington.

However, the motions were blocked by the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) majority in the Legislative Yuan.

Although ractopamine is banned as an animal feed additive in Taiwan due to concerns over its safety, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Aug. 28 announced that the nation would lift its ban on imports of pork from the US, where the additive is allowed, as well as imports of beef from cattle aged 30 months or older.

Critics have argued that lifting the pork import ban fails to prioritize the health of Taiwanese and the interests of local hog farmers, despite government reassurances.

To halt the policy before it is to take effect on Jan.1, the KMT in the first of its proposals called on the government to seek negotiations on the issue with the incoming administration of US president-elect Joe Biden.

Tsai’s U-turn on the policy was to cater to US President Donald Trump, who is to leave office, the KMT caucus said.

The second proposal called on the government to negotiate with Washington on quarantine and inspection regulations for pork imports, with the aim to sign a protocol similar to that which the then-KMT government in 2009 signed with the US on beef imports.

The third motion called for a joint committee meeting to review the executive order by which Tsai authorized the policy change, saying that lifting the ban does not touch upon a ban on imports of meat containing residues of beta-agonists.

Ractopamine is a beta-agonist, a class of drug of which the effects include relaxing airway muscles.

While the DPP caucus on Monday forwarded the executive order to a plenary session for review, the KMT said that the move contravened legislative regulations, as the ruling party suspended discussions.

The fourth motion calls on the government to apologize to the public, saying that it has suppressed critics of the policy change through police surveillance.

The motions were blocked by the DPP caucus and were not discussed.

In related news, the KMT caucus yesterday held a news conference accusing DPP Taoyuan City Councilor Wang Hao-yu (王浩宇) of insulting the Sediq people.

Wang this week posted a photograph on Facebook of a steak accompanied by a caption that said “Is there Sediq in the steak? a woman asked,” suggesting some people mistook Sediq for ractopamine as both in Chinese translation have five characters and contain the word "lai"(萊).

KMT Legislator Yosi Takun, a Sediq, said that Wang’s remarks were vulgar and humiliated his people.

Kung demanded an apology from the councilor and from Tsai.

If Wang does not apologize, he would lead people to throw eggs at his office, Kung said.

To fulfill her promise to Aborigines, Tsai should urge the legislature to pass a bill to prevent discrimination based on ethnicity, he said.

Additional reporting by CNA