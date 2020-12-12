Sightings of dead ducks and other large birds in wetland areas in Pingtung County’s Donggang Township (東港) have sparked concern among local wildlife advocates and led to calls for immediate action by authorities.
An outbreak of botulism, caused by the neurotoxin-producing Clostridium botulinum, last year caused the death of a large number of wild birds near the mouth of the Kaoping River (高屏溪), a situation that authorities worry might recur.
Populations of ducks, herons and various species of the Charadriidae family have in the past few years increased in the wetlands near Dapeng Bay (大鵬灣) and elsewhere in the township.
However, residents in the past few weeks have reported dead birds, with Eurasian green-winged teals, pied avocets and black-winged stilts, as well as larger birds, among those found.
Although many rare bird species have been spotted in Donggang this year, the local environment has worsened, said Linyuan People’s Association president Chen Chun-chiang (陳俊強), who often visits the wetlands to watch birds.
Chen said that he has found about 30 dead birds in about 1 hectare of land.
While sightings of deceased birds that have died of natural causes are normal, the increased number of sightings near roads suggests that the situation is unusual, he said.
Sunny weather during the fall and winter might have spurred the growth of algae, which if consumed by animals, might cause botulinum poisoning that can lead to death, he said.
Flies laying eggs in carcasses might also contribute to infections, Chen said.
Early last year, up to 300 wild birds died within a short time near the mouth of the Kaoping River, Chen said, adding that this was caused by botulism, which was spread through the larvae of flies.
While the number of bird deaths this year does not suggest a large outbreak, hopefully the authorities can help dispose of the carcasses to prevent a situation similar to last year, he said.
Bird flu has been ruled out as a cause of the deaths, as carcasses were sent to be tested, Pingtung Department of Agriculture Director Cheng Yung-yu (鄭永裕) said.
The birds might indeed have died from botulism, Cheng said, adding that the department has dispatched workers to clean the area of dead birds and is monitoring the situation closely.
