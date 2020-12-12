Competition to become a park ranger reached a new peak this year, the Forestry Bureau said on Tuesday.
After the number of applications nearly doubled from last year, only 9.9 percent of those who applied could be accepted, the bureau said.
In total, 313 hopefuls vied for 31 positions, compared with 178 who tested for 39 open positions last year, it said.
This year’s acceptance rate marked a new low, likely a result of the Executive Yuan’s approval in July of a wage hike for park rangers, the bureau said.
Rangers now earn NT$30,030 to NT$45,045 per month, with opportunities for promotion and a monthly stipend of NT$1,030 to NT$7,210 for people dispatched to remote locations or mountain areas, as well as an additional NT$2,650 per month on average for certain patrol duties, it said.
The average age of the 31 people accepted was 32, ranging from 20 to 57, the bureau said.
Twenty-two of the new recruits (71 percent) received at least a university education, six (19 percent) are Aborigines and seven (23 percent) are women, it added.
The oldest person to pass, 57-year-old Chan Tang-fu (詹棠富), also came out on top among the competition at the Hsinchu Forest District Office.
The marathoner and trail runner said that he hopes to dedicate the rest of his life to the forest and protecting ancient trees from illegal loggers.
After graduating from a forestry program, he spent his younger years running a law office and training center, he said.
However, since retiring about three years ago, he has had time to consider what he wants to do with his newly rediscovered free time, Chan said.
He has been running marathons for more than 20 years, and six or seven years ago began trail running and mountaineering, Chan said.
He has hiked Yuanzui Mountain (鳶嘴山) in Taichung barefoot, Chan said, adding that the feeling of running on a mountain is different from on flat ground, as the beauty moves him every time.
Remembering a friend’s suggestion that he should apply to become a park ranger, Chan thought he should use his remaining years to look after the forest, as it is an intangible asset.
As a ranger, Chan said that his contributions could benefit everyone, making the work meaningful, even though the job can be extremely difficult.
NOISE COMPLAINTS: The city is to set up a response center to supervise resources for the event, ask the organizers to reduce noise and provide a clear parade route The Taipei City Government has proposed three ways to improve the annual Tshing Shan Festival, which received many noise pollution complaints over the weekend, Taipei Deputy Mayor Tsai Ping-kun (蔡炳坤) said yesterday. The festival, held by the Qingshan Temple (青山宮) in Wanhua District (萬華), is one of the three biggest temple festivals in Taipei and ran from Friday through Sunday. The city government received 509 complaints during the event, mainly over noise from firecrackers and fireworks late at night and into the morning. A fire also broke out on the roof of a five-story building as a festival parade passed through Huanghe N
VALUABLE REAL ESTATE: With fewer than 300,000 parking spaces for nearly 3 million vehicles, the city has been building parking facilities wherever it can Taichung residents have registered more than 1.11 million cars, far exceeding the number of parking spaces in the city, leading to complaints about parking, a source said Saturday. Residents have also registered nearly 1.74 million scooters and motorcycles, but there are only 145,000 parking spaces for cars and trucks, and 146,000 spaces for scooters — far fewer than residents need, the source said. Facing budget constraints, the city only has about NT$1.4 billion (US$49.1 million) annually to handle parking-related expenses, including personnel, management and maintenance costs, Taichung Parking Management Office Director Lee Chun-hsien (李春賢) said. About NT$500 million of the office’s budget is
FAMILY TRAGEDY: A man was found dead in a vehicle in Kaohsiung along with his wife, who had cancer, a son with epilepsy and an 11-year-old daughter with aphasia A group representing caregivers yesterday called for public awareness of families dealing with long-term care burdens, while reassuring caregivers that support is available, after a family was found dead on Friday. The Taiwan Association of Family Caregivers issued the call after a couple and their two children were found dead in a vehicle in Kaohsiung in what is believed to have been a murder-suicide. The body of a 57-year-old man surnamed Chien (簡) was found in the driver’s seat when police arrived at the scene after receiving a report at about 8am. Chien’s wife, 52, son, 24, and daughter, 11, were lying on
BREAKTHROUGH: The Bamboo Union gang’s Baoho Chapter is the most violent criminal group in the greater Taipei area, the New Taipei City mayor said New Taipei City prosecutors have taken into custody five alleged gangsters — reportedly members of the Baoho Chapter of the Bamboo Union — regarding an investigation into a number of violent crimes in which illegal firearms were used, including the shooting of Internet celebrity Holger Chen (陳之漢). Prosecutors and local police on Tuesday raided 14 locations, detaining Shao Po-chieh (邵柏傑), 44, reportedly a former boss of the chapter, and four others who allegedly worked under him. The five suspects were yesterday transferred to the New Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office for questioning. Authorities in early October detained 10 people in connection with Chen’s case.