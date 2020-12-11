Taiwan, Saudi Arabia ink double taxation agreement

Staff writer, with CNA





Taiwan and Saudi Arabia have signed an accord to avoid double taxation and income tax evasion, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday.

The agreement was on Wednesday last week inked by representatives of the two countries in Riyadh, a result of years of negotiations, ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) told a news briefing in Taipei.

The accord, to take effect on Jan.1, marks a milestone of bilateral trade relations, she said.

Saudi Arabia is the first Arab nation to sign a double taxation avoidance agreement with Taiwan, she said.

To date, Taiwan has signed such agreements with 34 countries, Ou said, adding that the agreement with Saudi Arabia would help businesses in both countries receive fair tax treatment.

The agreement with Saudi Arabia is to take effect on Jan. 1, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement.

Saudi Arabia is Taiwan’s 13th- largest trading partner, with a trading volume of about US$8.66 billion last year, the finance ministry said.

As its economy gradually shifts away from dependence on oil exports, Riyadh is increasingly encouraging foreign investment to diversify its economy, the finance ministry said.