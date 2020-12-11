ELTA TV to launch three channels for Tokyo Olympics

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter





ELTA TV is to launch three channels to broadcast the Tokyo Olympic Games after the National Communications Commission (NCC) this week approved the networks’ applications.

The three channels, to start on July 23 next year, would be specifically established to broadcast the Olympic Games, the commission said, adding that the Games would be aired primarily in English, depending on the events and viewer demand.

The channels would only be broadcast through Chunghwa Telecom’s multimedia-on-demand system, with channel licenses valid from July 23 to Dec. 31 next year, it said.

This is not the first time that the network has applied to create multiple channels to broadcast large international Games, the commission said, adding that they did so to broadcast the 2012 London Olympic Games and 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

The network’s three existing sports channels would continue to broadcast existing sports that are popular with local viewers, the commission said.

Meanwhile, the commission also approved U-Light Entertainment Technology’s application to establish a new entertainment channel, which would feature live broadcasts of concerts, documentaries on world heritage and architecture, and travel programs in 4K.

Chinese Satellite Communications and Discovery have applied to serve as new agents for Channel News Asia and the Travel Channel respectively, the commission said.

It approved those applications as well, it said.