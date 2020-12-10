Tsai on ‘Forbes’ top women list

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has been named among the 100 most powerful women in the world by Forbes magazine, ranking 37th on the list that was released on Tuesday.

In its introduction, the US business magazine said that Tsai’s leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic “is seen as a global model,” citing Taiwan’s early implementation of contact tracing to prevent the disease’s spread.

Tsai has also sought to make Taiwan an indispensable part of the world economy through initiatives promoting the country’s biotech, defense and green energy industries, Forbes said.

President Tsai Ing-wen at the Presidential Office in Taipei yesterday delivers a video address to the US National Democratic Institute’s Celebration of Democracy Gala. Photo courtesy of the Presidential Office via CNA

In terms of foreign policy, Tsai has “broken protocol” by making overtures to the US, which have created tension with China, it said.

Forbes noted Tsai’s significance as the first female leader of Taiwan and said that her re-election to a second term in January “was seen as a rebuke to Beijing’s efforts to control the island.”

The Forbes list, now in its 17th edition, is comprised of women from 30 countries and includes 10 heads of state, 38 CEOs and five entertainers.