A Taiwanese biotechnology company on Tuesday donated 5,000 COVID-19 antibody rapid test kits to the Czech Republic at a ceremony in the Czech Senate building witnessed by Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil.
Representative to the Czech Republic Ke Liang-ruey (柯良叡) handed over the test kits developed by Excelsior Bio-System Inc to the central European country, where they are to be distributed to 14 major hospitals.
Lumir Kantor, vice chairman of the Czech Senate Committee on Health, also attended the event.
Photo courtesy of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office, Prague via CNA
The donation was made as Excelsior Bio-System has obtained CE certification to commercialize the medical device in the EU.
Also on Tuesday, Leonor Lin (林芳苗), executive vice president of Taiwan External Trade Development Council, and Czech-Taiwanese Business Chamber chairman Pavel Divis, signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) via a video link to boost business exchanges between the two countries through mutual visits and information sharing by business groups from the two sides.
Members of the chamber are mainly Czech manufacturing companies that have business ties with Taiwan.
Vystrcil, who witnessed the signing ceremony, said the MOU is a testament to the fruitful results of a Czech delegation’s trip to Taiwan in late August, and that he hopes the two countries would continue to enhance exchanges in business, trade, technology, and disease prevention.
