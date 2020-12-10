Middle-career researchers aim of new funding

BREAKTHROUGH AGE: Middle-career researchers, who have worked for about 10 years in fellowship roles, have been instrumental in many scientific discoveries

By Lin Chia-nan / Staff reporter





The Ministry of Science and Technology yesterday said that it would budget NT$4.4 billion (US$154.33 million) over the next four years to support middle-career researchers, as part of its long-term efforts to boost basic research.

The proposal still needs the Legislative Yuan’s approval.

The ministry aims to fund research over the long term, regardless of policy-driven spending or the ministry’s possible reorganization back into the National Science Council, Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Lin Minn-tsong (林敏聰) told a news briefing in Taipei.

Minister of Science and Technology Wu Tsung-tsong outlines plans to establish a quantum technology hub in Tainan at a news conference in Taipei on Monday. Photo: CNA

Middle-career researchers are those who have worked for about 10 years in fellowship positions, Lin said, adding that more experienced researchers have been instrumental in many scientific breakthroughs.

The funding would be granted to those working in four main fields — engineering, the humanities, the natural sciences and life sciences, he said, but added that the funds would not be evenly distributed as requirements for each field are different, he said.

A natural science project might receive maximum funding of up to NT$15 million, engineering up to NT$7 million, life sciences up to NT$10 million and humanities up to NT$5 million, Lin said.

Part of the funding would be allocated to encourage interdisciplinary research projects, he added.

The ministry’s Einstein talent program, for researchers aged 32 or younger with doctorates, and Columbus talent program, for those aged 38 or younger with doctorates, would be phased out in four years, Lin said.

The programs, launched in 2018, have been criticized for having rigid age limits that do not reflect various career paths.

The ministry hopes to evaluate the achievements of applicants at different stages of their careers, without imposing age thresholds, Lin said.

Minister of Science and Technology Wu Tsung-tsong (吳政忠) hopes to grant more consistent funding for basic research and take care of those in every research domain, Department of Planning Director-General James Lin (林廣宏) said.

The 2030 Cross-Generation Young Scholars Program, which was launched in October, aims to support emerging researchers with funding of NT$1.85 billion next year, Lin said, adding that the government supports more established researchers through other programs.