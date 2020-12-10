The Ministry of Science and Technology yesterday said that it would budget NT$4.4 billion (US$154.33 million) over the next four years to support middle-career researchers, as part of its long-term efforts to boost basic research.
The proposal still needs the Legislative Yuan’s approval.
The ministry aims to fund research over the long term, regardless of policy-driven spending or the ministry’s possible reorganization back into the National Science Council, Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Lin Minn-tsong (林敏聰) told a news briefing in Taipei.
Photo: CNA
Middle-career researchers are those who have worked for about 10 years in fellowship positions, Lin said, adding that more experienced researchers have been instrumental in many scientific breakthroughs.
The funding would be granted to those working in four main fields — engineering, the humanities, the natural sciences and life sciences, he said, but added that the funds would not be evenly distributed as requirements for each field are different, he said.
A natural science project might receive maximum funding of up to NT$15 million, engineering up to NT$7 million, life sciences up to NT$10 million and humanities up to NT$5 million, Lin said.
Part of the funding would be allocated to encourage interdisciplinary research projects, he added.
The ministry’s Einstein talent program, for researchers aged 32 or younger with doctorates, and Columbus talent program, for those aged 38 or younger with doctorates, would be phased out in four years, Lin said.
The programs, launched in 2018, have been criticized for having rigid age limits that do not reflect various career paths.
The ministry hopes to evaluate the achievements of applicants at different stages of their careers, without imposing age thresholds, Lin said.
Minister of Science and Technology Wu Tsung-tsong (吳政忠) hopes to grant more consistent funding for basic research and take care of those in every research domain, Department of Planning Director-General James Lin (林廣宏) said.
The 2030 Cross-Generation Young Scholars Program, which was launched in October, aims to support emerging researchers with funding of NT$1.85 billion next year, Lin said, adding that the government supports more established researchers through other programs.
RULES IGNORED: CDC Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang said that crew members who break the rules would be required to complete the full 14-day quarantine Three EVA Airways flight attendants were fired last month and this month after they failed to follow the government’s quarantine requirements. This was the first time that flight attendants have lost their jobs for quarantine failures. One flight attendant reportedly breached the quarantine mandate by going to school, visiting relatives and dining with friends, while lying to the company about her activities, EVA Air said. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) have established disease prevention measures for cabin crew members, such as monitoring their health and reporting their temperature daily, the company said. While on flight duty, crew
VALUABLE REAL ESTATE: With fewer than 300,000 parking spaces for nearly 3 million vehicles, the city has been building parking facilities wherever it can Taichung residents have registered more than 1.11 million cars, far exceeding the number of parking spaces in the city, leading to complaints about parking, a source said Saturday. Residents have also registered nearly 1.74 million scooters and motorcycles, but there are only 145,000 parking spaces for cars and trucks, and 146,000 spaces for scooters — far fewer than residents need, the source said. Facing budget constraints, the city only has about NT$1.4 billion (US$49.1 million) annually to handle parking-related expenses, including personnel, management and maintenance costs, Taichung Parking Management Office Director Lee Chun-hsien (李春賢) said. About NT$500 million of the office’s budget is
TAIWAN TO RYUKYU: Paleolithic seafarers might have deliberately set sail, as drifting in the ocean would not have led them to Japan’s Ryukyu Islands, a new study found About 30,000 years ago, ancient inhabitants of Taiwan might have intentionally crossed the Kuroshio, one of the world’s strongest currents, researchers found. They might have searched for a new habitat and reached the Ryukyu Islands in Japan, said a study, titled “Palaeolithic voyage for invisible islands beyond the horizon,” which was published in the journal Scientific Reports on Thursday. The study, led by anthropologist Yousuke Kaifu, a ancient history researcher at the University of Tokyo, is part of a project on maritime migration of Paleolithic people 35,000 to 30,000 years ago. While some of them are believed to have migrated from Taiwan
FAMILY TRAGEDY: A man was found dead in a vehicle in Kaohsiung along with his wife, who had cancer, a son with epilepsy and an 11-year-old daughter with aphasia A group representing caregivers yesterday called for public awareness of families dealing with long-term care burdens, while reassuring caregivers that support is available, after a family was found dead on Friday. The Taiwan Association of Family Caregivers issued the call after a couple and their two children were found dead in a vehicle in Kaohsiung in what is believed to have been a murder-suicide. The body of a 57-year-old man surnamed Chien (簡) was found in the driver’s seat when police arrived at the scene after receiving a report at about 8am. Chien’s wife, 52, son, 24, and daughter, 11, were lying on