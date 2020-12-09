Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





TRANSPORTATION

Buses cover for TRA services

Following a landslide in northeastern Taiwan on Friday, public transport operators have been offering additional intercity buses to areas affected by disruptions to Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) services, the Directorate-General of Highways said yesterday. The landslide, which damaged sections of track between Rueifang (瑞芳) and Houtong (猴硐) stations in New Taipei City, has caused the suspension of services along the TRA’s northeast corridor. Local transport companies allocated an additional 1,858 buses from Friday to Monday to facilitate travel between northern and eastern parts of Taiwan, the directorate said. A total of 8,598 buses carried about 186,230 passengers between the greater Taipei area and locations on the east coast, such as Hualien and Yilan counties, it said. Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) yesterday said that the government aims to restore train services by Sunday, despite poor weather.

WILDLIFE

Injured leopard cat found

A young leopard cat found injured by the roadside by a motorcyclist in Nantou County on Monday is receiving treatment and would be returned to the wild after making a full recovery, the Endemic Species Research Institute in the county said. The motorcyclist, surnamed Lin (林), yesterday said that he initially thought the leopard cat was a kitten and sought the help of local residents through social media. Workers from the government-run institute arrived in about an hour and took the animal away for treatment, he said. The institute said the leopard cat, which weighs 1.3kg, sustained a head injury, showed signs of concussion and had difficulty moving. Although all of the animal’s vital signs are stable, it is being kept for observation, the institute added. The leopard cat is likely three or four months old and only recently left its mother, it said.

CRIME

Police search for newborn

Kaohsiung police were on Monday searching for a newborn, who was allegedly thrown into a river by their grandfather because he thought the baby was stillborn. The baby’s mother, surnamed Lu (呂), 19, gave birth at her home on Sunday and went to a hospital, where the baby went missing, prompting medical personnel to notify the police. Lu’s father, 46, told police that he did not see the newborn open its eyes or cry soon after birth, and thought the baby was stillborn. He said he put the infant into a plastic bag and allegedly discarded the baby in the Cianjhen River (前鎮溪). If the baby was indeed stillborn, Lu’s father could be sentenced to six months to five years in prison under the Criminal Code for abandoning a corpse, police said. However, if forensic experts determine that the child was still alive when it was abandoned, then Lu’s father could be charged with homicide, they said.

LABOR

Furloughs decline

The number of furloughed workers fell by more than 5,000 over the past week to 6,067, the biggest weekly decline since February, when the COVID-19 pandemic began to push businesses to place employees on unpaid leave, the Ministry of Labor said yesterday. Ministry data showed that 451 firms had 6,067 employees on unpaid leave, down 98 from the previous week. The main reason for the sharp decline was that Pou Chen Corp, one of the nation’s largest contract shoemakers, ended its unpaid leave program at the end of last month, the ministry said.