TRANSPORTATION
Buses cover for TRA services
Following a landslide in northeastern Taiwan on Friday, public transport operators have been offering additional intercity buses to areas affected by disruptions to Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) services, the Directorate-General of Highways said yesterday. The landslide, which damaged sections of track between Rueifang (瑞芳) and Houtong (猴硐) stations in New Taipei City, has caused the suspension of services along the TRA’s northeast corridor. Local transport companies allocated an additional 1,858 buses from Friday to Monday to facilitate travel between northern and eastern parts of Taiwan, the directorate said. A total of 8,598 buses carried about 186,230 passengers between the greater Taipei area and locations on the east coast, such as Hualien and Yilan counties, it said. Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) yesterday said that the government aims to restore train services by Sunday, despite poor weather.
WILDLIFE
Injured leopard cat found
A young leopard cat found injured by the roadside by a motorcyclist in Nantou County on Monday is receiving treatment and would be returned to the wild after making a full recovery, the Endemic Species Research Institute in the county said. The motorcyclist, surnamed Lin (林), yesterday said that he initially thought the leopard cat was a kitten and sought the help of local residents through social media. Workers from the government-run institute arrived in about an hour and took the animal away for treatment, he said. The institute said the leopard cat, which weighs 1.3kg, sustained a head injury, showed signs of concussion and had difficulty moving. Although all of the animal’s vital signs are stable, it is being kept for observation, the institute added. The leopard cat is likely three or four months old and only recently left its mother, it said.
CRIME
Police search for newborn
Kaohsiung police were on Monday searching for a newborn, who was allegedly thrown into a river by their grandfather because he thought the baby was stillborn. The baby’s mother, surnamed Lu (呂), 19, gave birth at her home on Sunday and went to a hospital, where the baby went missing, prompting medical personnel to notify the police. Lu’s father, 46, told police that he did not see the newborn open its eyes or cry soon after birth, and thought the baby was stillborn. He said he put the infant into a plastic bag and allegedly discarded the baby in the Cianjhen River (前鎮溪). If the baby was indeed stillborn, Lu’s father could be sentenced to six months to five years in prison under the Criminal Code for abandoning a corpse, police said. However, if forensic experts determine that the child was still alive when it was abandoned, then Lu’s father could be charged with homicide, they said.
LABOR
Furloughs decline
The number of furloughed workers fell by more than 5,000 over the past week to 6,067, the biggest weekly decline since February, when the COVID-19 pandemic began to push businesses to place employees on unpaid leave, the Ministry of Labor said yesterday. Ministry data showed that 451 firms had 6,067 employees on unpaid leave, down 98 from the previous week. The main reason for the sharp decline was that Pou Chen Corp, one of the nation’s largest contract shoemakers, ended its unpaid leave program at the end of last month, the ministry said.
RULES IGNORED: CDC Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang said that crew members who break the rules would be required to complete the full 14-day quarantine Three EVA Airways flight attendants were fired last month and this month after they failed to follow the government’s quarantine requirements. This was the first time that flight attendants have lost their jobs for quarantine failures. One flight attendant reportedly breached the quarantine mandate by going to school, visiting relatives and dining with friends, while lying to the company about her activities, EVA Air said. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) have established disease prevention measures for cabin crew members, such as monitoring their health and reporting their temperature daily, the company said. While on flight duty, crew
A group of overseas Taiwanese in Norway are taking a case on their national identity to the European Court of Human Rights — with plans to file the case in the first half of next year — after Norway’s Supreme Court rejected their appeal to change their listed nationality from “China” to “Taiwan,” Joseph Liu, a Taiwanese lawyer living in Norway, told reporters on Monday. One of the initiators of the movement, “My Name, My Right,” Liu and his group plan to hire lawyers from the UK and France who know European law and have knowledge of Asia to represent them,
TAIWAN TO RYUKYU: Paleolithic seafarers might have deliberately set sail, as drifting in the ocean would not have led them to Japan’s Ryukyu Islands, a new study found About 30,000 years ago, ancient inhabitants of Taiwan might have intentionally crossed the Kuroshio, one of the world’s strongest currents, researchers found. They might have searched for a new habitat and reached the Ryukyu Islands in Japan, said a study, titled “Palaeolithic voyage for invisible islands beyond the horizon,” which was published in the journal Scientific Reports on Thursday. The study, led by anthropologist Yousuke Kaifu, a ancient history researcher at the University of Tokyo, is part of a project on maritime migration of Paleolithic people 35,000 to 30,000 years ago. While some of them are believed to have migrated from Taiwan
VALUABLE REAL ESTATE: With fewer than 300,000 parking spaces for nearly 3 million vehicles, the city has been building parking facilities wherever it can Taichung residents have registered more than 1.11 million cars, far exceeding the number of parking spaces in the city, leading to complaints about parking, a source said Saturday. Residents have also registered nearly 1.74 million scooters and motorcycles, but there are only 145,000 parking spaces for cars and trucks, and 146,000 spaces for scooters — far fewer than residents need, the source said. Facing budget constraints, the city only has about NT$1.4 billion (US$49.1 million) annually to handle parking-related expenses, including personnel, management and maintenance costs, Taichung Parking Management Office Director Lee Chun-hsien (李春賢) said. About NT$500 million of the office’s budget is