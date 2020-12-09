Airport calendar honors virus frontline workers

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter





Airport service personnel, cargo aircraft and sniffer dogs are some of the photographs featured in next year’s desk calendar published by Taoyuan International Airport Corp, which unveiled the calender yesterday.

The company started publishing desk calendars last year, general affairs department director Vincent Hsu (許孝德) said.

This year, the company wants to pay tribute to people who help contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic at the national gateway, by featuring civil servants working in the customs, immigration, quarantine and security areas; airline ground crew members; private business operators and others on the calendar, he said.

A sniffer dog is featured in a desk calendar released yesterday by Taoyuan International Airport Corp. Photo courtesy of Taoyuan International Airport Corp

The calendars would mainly be distributed to workers at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, Hsu said, adding that 10 copies would be reserved for a free draw among members of the public who post a message on the company’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

Hsu said the company is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, which also happens to be the most challenging year since the airport began operations 40 years ago.

As of October, the number of passengers accessing the airport dropped by 82 percent annually to 7.25 million, he said, adding that the number of landings and take-offs at the airport decreased 55 percent annually to 100,000.

Airport employees are featured in a desk calendar released yesterday by Taoyuan International Airport Corp. Photo courtesy of Taoyuan International Airport Corp

The company’s revenue also fell 49 percent to NT$9.9 billion (US$347.2 million), Hsu said.

Despite the challenges, more than 37,000 service workers at the airport have managed to maintain normal operations, he said.

The months on the calender feature, in order, images of service personnel at the airport information center; a China Airlines cargo jet; quarantine officers; cleaning crew members; aviation police; airline ground crew members; runway maintenance workers; animal and plant quarantine officers; airport taxi drivers; airport security guards; customs officers; duty-free shop clerks and sniffer dogs.