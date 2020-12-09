MOE helps remote schools hire staff

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter





The Ministry of Education (MOE) yesterday said it would help cover the costs of transportation and lodging for part-time and substitute teachers in charge of electives at senior-high schools in rural regions, citing schools’ struggles to hire teachers.

After the implementation last year of the 12-Year Basic Education Curriculum Guidelines, rural senior-high schools, including those in remote areas or areas that are classified as “neither mountainous nor urban,” have begun offering electives, such as a second foreign language, the K-12 Education Administration said in a statement.

However, the location of those schools and inconvenient transportation have made it difficult for them to hire teachers to teach those classes, it said.

Transportation and accommodation costs have made part-time and substitute teachers reluctant to work at such schools, it said.

In light of the situation, which would affect teaching at senior-high schools in rural areas, the agency has added a new item to the ministry’s subsidy scheme for such schools to cover the transportation and accommodation costs for part-time and substitute teachers of the electives, it said.

The new measure would create a “systemic guarantee,” it added.

The ministry would approve up to NT$200,000 in transportation and accommodation subsidies requested by each school, it said.

However, schools could request more if the teachers need to travel by airplane, ship or high-speed rail, it said.

The agency quoted Lin Hui-chen (林慧真), the head of academic affairs at National Kinmen Senior High School, as saying that the school was in need of part-time substitute Japanese and English-language teachers.

Following the agency’s new measure, the school has contacted Japanese and English-language teachers on Taiwan proper, Lin said, thanking the ministry for its support of rural schools.

Lin said that the school hopes to offer students more options, the agency added.

The K-12 Education Administration is to continue to promote education in rural areas, it said.

It hopes that the new subsidies would increase the willingness of part-time and substitute teachers to travel to rural areas to help teach electives at senior-high schools, and allow them to plan their classes while feeling more at ease, it said.